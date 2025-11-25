Save $150 Razer Fujin: was $649.99 now $499.99 at Best Buy I sit on this chair when I'm in the office. Well, the Pro version, anyways. The Pro version comes with a headreast and some slightly fancier lumbar features, but the headrest is actually my least favorite thing about the chair. The rest of it is comfortable, supportive, and adjustable. Plus, it looks normal on a work call and not like some sort of gaming throne. Key specs: Mesh fabric | Height-adjustable lumbar support | 3D armrests

Scrolling through page after page of gaming chairs—some great, some small, some destined for landfill within moments of being purchased—really makes you appreciate the products in your life that have stuck around because they're made of sterner stuff. Like the Razer Fujin, a gaming chair that's more suited to office life than a 20-hour rags-to-riches session in Arc Raiders.

You can grab the Razer Fujin for $500 at Best Buy right now. It's a mesh throne with a look that's befitting of someone that does business day-to-day. I wouldn't know, I only use it to write silly articles for PC Gamer while I'm in the office.

The Fujin Pro has been my chair of choice there for well over a year and a half now. The Pro model differs a bit from the non-Pro on offer here, with a simpler design, a nylon frame rather than aluminium, and no headrest.

On that last point: I feel the headrest is the absolute worst bit about the Fujin Pro. It's just not very sturdy. So, you're not missing out on much by the lack of a headrest on the non-Pro model.

The design and mesh material all remain the same. The mesh is pulled tight to offer a firm support for your back and it is the sorta chair to keep you more upright than most. The lumbar support also keeps your back in check, so long as you get it fitted into the right spot (it can be adjusted vertically on the non-Pro model) and make sure to sit like a normal human bean.

The armrests are 3D adjustable, meaning they occupy three dimensions in physical space AND they can go up/down, forward/backward and left/right.

It's rated to support up to 300 lbs and people up to and a little over 6'5". You can probably still sit in it if you're taller than that, but it might be illegal, I guess.

But I think the main appeal of the Fujin is simply the lack of gaming chair aesthetic. It wouldn't look out of place in a serious office space or minimalist spare room at home, though the Razer branding and dark grey finish does help it to stand out a little. If you do want that gaming chair aesthetic, you can get a pretty great one in the Black Friday gaming chair sales right now.