So many gaming chairs aren't worth it, but these Cyber Monday deals are such great value, that I might just buy two

One of the simplest ways to upgrade your PC setup is with a chair. Not just any old chair, of course, but a gaming chair designed with comfort in mind for those long gaming sessions. It would be rather embarrassing to say you got a bad back from carrying your team all day in Arc Raiders, no?

We're curating all the Cyber Monday PC gaming deals right here

Truth be told, though, there's a lot of bad chairs out there, and when it comes to planting your posterior down for a few hours, you want something quality. As you'd expect, that naturally comes with a rather steep price tag, but the Cyber Monday gaming chair deals offer some great value on the best gaming chairs, or even the best office chairs that you can use for work or gaming—no one can stop you.

Secretlab Titan Evo

Save $80 Secretlab Titan Evo: was $579 now $499 at Secretlab The Titan Evo is not just a gaming chair but a gaming throne, thanks to a comfortable seat, sturdy build, and a great look. It is a tad more expensive than the previous Evo, but an $80 discount helps bridge that gap. Key specs: Black Stealth model | Small

As much as I love my humble IKEA office chair, I've long day-dreamed of a Secretlab limited edition gamer seat. Simply put, the Secretlab Titan Evo is the best gaming chair money can buy—extremely comfortable, very durable, and highly adjustable—the issue is that it usually goes for $579. As I said, it's the best gaming chair money can buy. The good news is that you can currently pick up the standard but slick black Titan Evo from the Secretlabs store for $499.

That's cool and all, but what's gripped me the most are the various special collaboration Titan Evo chairs, which you can also get in the Cyber Monday sales, like:

Of course, Secretlabs gaming chairs will always be on the pricey side, whether they're on sale or not. I don't know about you, but I don't have that kinda cash lying around (as much as I wish I could get all of the special editions above and have an army of cool chairs), so I'll be eyeing up the much bigger deals you can nab on Cyber Monday.

Corsair TC100 Relaxed

As we mention in our Corsair TC100 Relaxed review, this aptly named seat is already our favourite affordable gaming chair, and that was before you could buy it for just $214.99 at Best Buy, $55 off its usual $269.99 asking price. It's spacious, comfy, made from high-quality fabric and leatherette, and comes with a head pillow and lumbar support pillow. The somewhat rickety armrests only benefit from the standard from up, down, in, and out adjustability is a minor drawback though, which the similarly budget T3 Rush upgraded. That aside, it's the best budget option and likely what I'll be getting to upgrade my seat game.

Flexispot ErgoX

Save $170 Flexispot ErgoX : was $419.99 now $249.99 at Amazon Flexispot makes some tidy office gear, and the Ergo X is no different. It's well-priced, comes with some neat lumbar support, and features a nice mesh material. Down by just under $200, it's dropped to its best-ever price. This deal is for Amazon Prime members only. Key specs: 3D Armrests | Dynamic lumbar support

Well known for its great office gear, Flexispot's ErgoX is another chair I'd recommend, though it's usually out of the budget range (although worth it). It's comfortable and has great lumbar support, and features a mesh material that'll keep you cool during long sessions, which is one of the things I love most about my current IKEA seat. You can currently save $170 during Cyber Monday, dropping from $419.99 to $249.99 on Amazon in a Prime discount, making this its lowest price ever.

Razer Enki

My biggest gripe with gaming chairs is that they're usually very plain black or grey designs. That's why I'm such a sucker for Secretlabs' collaboration seats, but then there's my partner, who really wants a pastel PC setup. That's a hard ask. Luckily for me, the Razer Enki is currently on sale for $415.96 on Amazon, and this comes in black and, importantly, pink.

Even better is that the Enki has a suite of comfort-enhancing features, like 4D armrests with lots of movement and adjustability, and a nice, snug seat overall that makes it well worth the mid-range price.