Corsair TC100 RELAXED Gaming Chair | 90-160° recline | Lumbar pillow | 2D armrests | Fabric (Black) | $249.99 $169.99 at Newegg (save $80 with code EPEQ2A23)

Featuring full-body ergonomic support, your spine will rest easy. Now boasting an additional discount on top of an already very affordable price point, your wallet will thank you too.

After many hours awkwardly hunched over my corporate MacBook through the last few years, I'm beginning to appreciate the importance of an ergonomic workplace—my spine compels me. Desk and monitor height are important, but it all begins with where you're parking your own juicy apples.

Er, let me try again: Every monarch needs a worthy throne, though not every gamer enjoys a budget comparable to the king's bounty. So, it's just as well this lowly court jester has stumbled upon our top budget pick for the best gaming chair at its lowest ever price. At Newegg, the Corsair TC100 Relaxed gaming chair was already only $220, which is already a sweet deal. But, you can lop off another 50 bucks and roll away with the fabric black version for only $170 with the promo code EPEQ2A23. Looks like it's all thanks to the sales going on over the next week or so, following up on Amazon's Big Spring Sale event.

Katie spent some quality time with a different fabric colourway in her Corsair TC100 Relaxed review, but the points still stand—or rather sit. For a start, the fabric covering is a darn sight more breathable than the leatherette version; on a warm summer’s day, you’re far less likely to be stuck peeling yourself away from a fabric chair compared to a leatherette seat.

It’s worth stressing too that Newegg’s promo code EPEQ2A23 only applies to the black fabric colourway. If you’re indecisive, that keeps things simple. Though if you, like me, are a little sick of all your gamer gear being black or occasionally very dark grey, you’re not going to find the Corsair TC100 Relaxed in any fun colourways anyway; outside of the deal your options are black leatherette, or a grey and black fabric version. At least your office or game room will sport a uniform look…?

Appearance aside, adjustability is a real stumbling block for the Corsair TC100. Katie notes in her review that the headrest is a bit of a faff to readjust due to being held in place by short straps. The armrests also only offer a very limited range of maneuverability and adjustable positions—the AndaSeat X-Air Pro’s 5D 360° armrests, these are not.

All of that said, the seat is what I really want to highlight; as a constant fidgeter, it's definitely appealing to hear the seat is roomy enough to comfortably sit criss-cross applesauce. That said, as someone who is far from the tallest tree in the orchard, I’m perhaps well suited to the Corsair TC100’s short 81cm backrest. That comes with about 10 cm of adjustable seat height, but those leaning over 6'2" may be better served plonking their pommes elsewhere.

For my fellow short kings and queens on a budget, you can’t afford to pass up this deal. Whether you’re thinking up ill-advised apple-based metaphors or assuming an improbable seated posture for Machiavellian scheming, the Corsair TC100 Relaxed’s 37.5 cm wide seat will ensure you’re always sitting pretty.