The best gaming earbuds we've ever tested are down to $130 this Prime Day, and the sonically-stunning Sennheiser set I use on the daily has $150 off
Best buds.
If you haven't considered buying a good set of wireless earbuds before, let me tell you—you're missing out. While a fully-fledged gaming headset might be the better option for pure desk-based audio, earbuds have come a long way in recent years, and some of them are even great for gaming these days.
👉All Amazon's Big Deal Days deals👈
👉OUR favorite Prime Day PC gaming deals👈
Plus, wireless earbuds are a super-convenient thing to have around. Stick them in their charging case, chuck them in your pocket, and you've got a set of discrete sonic companions wherever you go. I've found two of our favorite earbud sets with heavy discounts in the Amazon Prime Day sales, so let's take a look at our budding contenders. Sorry.
Quick links
SteelSeries Arctis GameBuds | $128 @ Amazon (save $72)
Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 | $200 @ Amazon (save $150)
SteelSeries Arctis GameBuds
These buds are simply the best we've tested, full stop. That's because they offer a 2.4 GHz, dongle-based wireless connection alongside traditional Bluetooth support, which means you get super-fast gaming response times as well as the convenience of a set of earbuds to tuck in your pocket, ready to face the world wherever you go. They're water resistant and offer up to 40-hour battery life, too, which is grand.
Key specs: 6 mm neodymium drivers | 40-hour battery life
If you're looking for consummate all-rounders, and quite literally the best gaming earbuds we've ever tested, the SteelSeries Arctis GameBuds are for you. I've found them for $128 at Amazon right now, and you get a huge amount of audio convenience for your cash.
These little gems have a fully-fledged 2.4 GHz wireless connection thanks to an included dongle, alongside Bluetooth 5.3 support for audio on the go. That means you get the best of both worlds when it comes to connection options, with latency-free audio available for gaming, and Bluetooth for connecting to your phone while you're out and about.
They sound great, too, thanks to a pair of 6 mm neodymium magnetic drivers, and offer 40-hour battery life via their charging case. In fact, you can get 10 hours of juice without socketing them back into their, err, sockets, which is darn good going.
They're also water-resistant, stylish, and remarkably discreet. Oh, and noise cancelling, which makes them the perfect option for blocking out the outside world and thrusting yourself into your digital cocoon.
Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4
Look, I'm not going to tell you these are the perfect earbuds for gaming, because they're not. Thanks to a Bluetooth-only connection, there's a bit of lag that rules this set out as a pure gaming device. What the Sennheiser buds deliver, though, is the best audio I've ever heard from earbud drivers, wrapped up in a convenient, hard-wearing case that's made them my constant companions for well over a year. Yes, there are caveats. But these buds? Bloomin' brilliant.
Key specs: 7 mm TrueResponse dynamic drivers | 30-hour battery life
While the SteelSeries buds above are the better all-round option, I couldn't let this deal go past without shouting about it. Y'see, the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 earbuds are my daily drivers for everything but gaming, and I look upon them like old friends.
These exceptionally well-made devices look more like expensive jewellery than audio gear, and they're comfortable as all get-out to wear, too, thanks to an included selection of earbud tips and fins. They've also got the best earbud drivers I've ever heard, which means sparkly, golden treble, defined-yet-smooth mids, and a surprising whack of bass once the Boost setting has been enabled in the app.
The noise cancelling is truly exceptional, too. I've worn these on flights, trains, and in crowded bars, and they're incredibly good at blocking out the outside world. So, why haven't they beaten out the SteelSeries set for the top spot?
In short, while the low-latency connection option is fine for single-player gaming, these are still Bluetooth-only buds, and that means a very small amount of lag. Should you be more of a slow-paced RPG fan than a shooter sicko, they'll do just fine. But, in all honesty, the Arctis GameBuds are simply quicker to react, and that makes them the better buds overall. Plus, the Sennheiser set is expensive—even with $150 knocked off the price.
But if you want a high-end audio companion for your travels, and plan to stick to a traditional gaming headset at home, I can't recommend the Sennheiser buds highly enough. Whichever you pick, though, both of these buds deliver superb audio directly into your ear canals. Which is a lot nicer than it sounds, actually.
👉See all the Amazon earbud deals right here👈
1. RTX 5060 laptop | Lenovo LOQ 15 | $810 (save $490)
2. 1 TB SSD | Lexar NM790 | $66 (save $24)
3. Gaming chair | Corsair TC100 Relaxed | $160 (save $110)
4. 4K OLED monitor | MSI MAG | $750 (save $150)
5. GPU | ASRock RX 9070 XT | $640
👉Check out our full list of deals👈
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Andy built his first gaming PC at the tender age of 12, when IDE cables were a thing and high resolution wasn't—and he hasn't stopped since. Now working as a hardware writer for PC Gamer, Andy spends his time jumping around the world attending product launches and trade shows, all the while reviewing every bit of PC gaming hardware he can get his hands on. You name it, if it's interesting hardware he'll write words about it, with opinions and everything.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.