Bloomberg claims 'rampant AI demand for memory' is forcing Sony to consider pushing back the launch of its next-gen PlayStation as far back as 2029

News
By published

A plague on all our computing houses.

PS5 Pro
(Image credit: Sony)

The fact the AI boom is threatening to crater the entire consumer computer market isn't news. But the specifics can be and in this case it's a bit of a bombshell. According to Bloomberg (paywalled), Sony is considering whether to push back its next-gen console as far back as 2029.

In a story titled, "Rampant AI Demand for Memory Is Fueling a Growing Chip Crisis", Bloomberg says: "Sony Group Corp. is now considering pushing back the debut of its next PlayStation console to 2028 or even 2029, according to people familiar with the company’s thinking."

"The fundamental reason for the squeeze is the buildout of AI data centers. Companies like Alphabet Inc. and OpenAI are gobbling up an increasing share of memory chip production—by buying millions of Nvidia Corp. AI accelerators that come with huge allotments of memory—to run their chatbots and other applications. That’s left consumer electronics producers fighting over a dwindling supply of chips from the likes of Samsung Electronics Co. and Micron," Bloomberg says.

A screenshot from a Sony presentation announcing the PS5 Pro

28% faster RAM. But how much more expensive? (Image credit: Sony)

The story also discusses the specific impact on the PC. "The premium and DIY PC segment was hit hard when US chipmaker Micron decided last year to end its popular Crucial brand of consumer memory sticks, after three decades in operation.

"Kelt Reeves, CEO and founder of custom PC maker Falcon Northwest, said Crucial’s demise started a 'stampede' to secure as much inventory as they could, driving memory prices to new highs in January. Across 2025, Falcon Northwest’s average selling price rose by $1,500 to roughly $8,000 for each custom-made computer," Bloomberg says.

It goes on to explain just how widespread the impact will be, well beyond PCs and PlayStations. "It’s leaving the rest of the world bereft of the memory that people need to store cellphone photos, steer cars, download movies and run computer programs," Bloomberg says.

To which there isn't really much more to add. We'll just have to wait, essentially powerless to see how this all unfolds. It's not like it's straightforward to simply hope that the whole AI thing crashes, what with the possible broader economic fallout that might ensue. It's all thoroughly discouraging.

Legion Go S SteamOS edition
Best handheld PC 2026

1. Best overall:
Lenovo Legion Go S SteamOS

2. Best budget:
Steam Deck

3. Best Windows:
Asus ROG Xbox Ally X

4. Best big screen:
Lenovo Legion Go

5. Best compact:
Ayaneo Flip DS


👉Check out our full handheld gaming PC guide👈

TOPICS
Jeremy Laird
Jeremy Laird
Hardware writer

Jeremy has been writing about technology and PCs since the 90nm Netburst era (Google it!) and enjoys nothing more than a serious dissertation on the finer points of monitor input lag and overshoot followed by a forensic examination of advanced lithography. Or maybe he just likes machines that go “ping!” He also has a thing for tennis and cars.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.