Dell's Memorial Day deals bring RTX5090 Alienware machine prices down-to-Earth. Well, almost.

Dell have come out swinging for memorial sales with tonnes of Alienware gamer targeted product on sale for the event. These laptops and PCs have a bit of a reputation for being overpriced so a sales day is the perfect time to give this kit a closer look. With deals offering up to $800 in savings from the MSRP, Alienware prices are almost looking down-to-Earth.



There are a fair few non-gamer specific related deals on the website too, but I've chosen to highlight some of the best PC gamer specific deals I've seen crop up. These include some pretty powerful laptops and desktop machines, so get your wallets ready if you're after a new rig for your gaming needs.

Alienware x16 R2 Intel Ultra 9, 4060 Gaming Laptop

Alienware x16 R2 Intel Ultra 9, 4060 Gaming Laptop | $2,545 $2,145 at Dell (save over $400)

Sure, there are beefier configurations of this laptop but they're all sold out for now, so we'll have to settle for a great discount on this RTX 4060 machine. This configuration comes with 16GB of RAM and a 2TB SSD.

There's a whole range of Alienware x16 R2 laptops going for quite a good sale, but unfortunately at time of writing most of the beefiest models are sold out. Instead we'll have to settle for this Intel Ultra 9, RTX4060 gaming laptop coming in at $400 less than the usual MSRP.



Ordering through the Dell website is always a customisation affair, so you can make changes for whatever's instock but be warned, your price may go up. It's a good idea to check at the end to see if you're still getting a discount before you go ahead and make the purchase.

Alienware 18 Area-51, Intel Ultra 9, RTX5090 Gaming Laptop

Alienware 18 Area-51, Intel Ultra 9, RTX5090 Gaming Laptop | $4,450 $3,750 at Dell (save $400)

For anyone turning up their nose at the previous listing, this laptop is a mighty beast. Boasting one of the best GPUs you you can stuff into this form factor, this laptop is sure to tackle all your gaming needs.

I heard all the groans from here when I mentioned the previous RTX 4060 build so I wanted to throw this one in for the heavyweight die hards. This massive beast is an 18 inch laptop with a QHD 300 Hz screen and the insides to make it run. It's not often we come across machines packing RTX 5090's on sale, but even with the $400 discount it's no where near cheap.

You do get what you pay for here though rocking the Ultra 9 CPU as well as 64 GB of RAM and a 2TB SSD. This configeration also features the upgraded keyboard with Cherry ultra low profile MX switchess. Truly this one looks like a really hefty gaming machine.

Alienware Aurora, Ultra 9, RTX4060 Gaming Desktop

Alienware Aurora, Ultra 9, RTX4060 Gaming Desktop | $2,000 $1,700 at Dell (save $300)

This deals for those after a capable but lower priced prebuilt gaming PC. It's packing the RTX4060 , 32GB of RAM and a 2TB SSD. If you want something a touch more capapble you can also choose from a selection of upgrades, but make sure to check you're still getting the discount.

Getting your hands on the parts to build a PC at the moment can be one of the more difficult challenges in life. Prebuilds may be your only option, and it's always better to pick them up on sale to try to absorb some of the extra cost. This one from Dell is one of the cheaper gaming specific PCs on offer with the RTX4060 as its baseline model or you can upgrade to a Ti for an extra $100.

It also comes with 32GB of upgradable RAM, and this configeration holds a 2TB SSD, but if you want to drop an extra $1,000 this can go all the way up to 8TB.

Alienware Area-51, Ultra 9, RTX5090 Gaming Desktop

Alienware Area-51, Ultra 9, RTX5090 Gaming Desktop | $5,500 $4,900 at Dell (save $600)

This PC is an absolute beast with a price tag to match. Still $600 off the MSRP is nothing to sneeze at and you get to grab one of the most powerful Alienware machines currently on offer.

Ok so I can't in any right mind claim that nearly $5,000 for a gaming machine is a good deal, but at around $600 off MSRP it is still a deal, at least. Most of the higher powered machines Dell is offering in the Memorial day sales have already sold out, so this may be one of your last chances to grab an Alienware packing an RTX5090 before tariffs come in and make these beasts even more expensive.

The base model here packs 32GB of RAM in with a 2TB SSD but of course all of this is upgradable so long as you're willing to pay the price. It also comes in a neat looking liquid cooled case so at least you're going to get a nice looking machine for your hard earned money.