GameSir Nova Lite: $15.99 at Walmart It's incredible to think you can spend so little and get a stick drift-resistant wireless controller that doesn't completely suck. Luckily for the GameSir Nova Lite, it does all of the above and manages to feel good and light in the hands, too. Key specs: Wired / wireless (Bluetooth and 2.4 Ghz) | Asymmetric | 309 g Price check: Amazon $19.74

There once was a time when buying a controller for just 10 to 20 dollars would get you some grubby old rubbish not-great controller: something purely relegated to the player unlucky enough to get the second controller. That time is no longer, with budget champions like GameSir and 8BitDo on the market.

If you want something wireless and resistant to stick drift, you can pick up the rather great GameSir Nova Lite for just $16 over at Walmart. The only real downside is that you don't get to pick a different colorway at this price point. It's green or nothing (well, actually, it's 'green or pay a couple of extra dollars').

Though the deal at Walmart technically doesn't have a sales banner on it, the GameSir Nova Lite here is almost $4 less than the same controller in Amazon's Black Friday sales.

To put this figure in context, 8BitDo's Ultimate 2C is a similarly priced and specced budget controller, and the cheapest variant sits at $18.75. That's still a solid deal, and these together are the two most reasonably priced Hall effect controllers out there in the Black Friday sales this year.

I've had the GameSir Nova Lite in my gaming drawer for more than a year now and have pulled it out many times, even when more luxurious options are available. That's because of how easy it is to use and how light it feels in the hands. It's not a hugely sturdy build, but it is a comfortable one, and Bluetooth and 2.4 GHz wireless play make it easy to get going.

It even comes with a neat feature to swap between Bluetooth connections and the wireless dongle by holding the home button and clicking one of the face buttons, which means you don't even need to get off the sofa to swap between devices.

The battery life is just fine, at around 9-10 hours, and it's missing an audio jack at the bottom to plug in a headset, but these are just a few compromises made to hit such a low price point, and boy, is it low.

After we reviewed the GameSir Nova Lite in May of last year, it managed to hog a spot as the best budget pc gaming controller, which it has retained ever since. Back then, we wrote, "This controller is a surprise in the best possible way. While you may be willing to stomach a litany of downsides to get something this cheap, the GameSir Nova Lite somehow manages to avoid almost all of them."

