We scored this capture card 91% in our review just two weeks ago and it's already discounted to its lowest ever price this Prime Day

AverMedia Live Gamer Ultra S GC553Pro | 4K 60 fps HDR VRR | 5.1 audio | $149.99 $109.99 at Amazon (Prime members save $40)

This little capture card offered the best quality recording for its price point at MSRP, so it's only made better by a tidy 27% discount. Offering 4K 60 fps HDR recording capabilities and plug & play functionality thanks to USB 3, this not only looks good and comes in at a good price, but does so with little hassle. If you like a certain aesthetic out of your tech, the white and black variant of the Ultra S GC553Pro is available for the exact same price.

Oh AverMedia. I remember you from the days of convincing my mum I needed a capture card to upload YouTube videos as a kid. Oh, dear reader, I definitely did not need a capture card to upload YouTube videos as a kid.

However, as an adult, I'm mighty tempted by the AverMedia Live Gamer Ultra S, a device our Hope gave 91% a whole *checks notes* two weeks ago. It's a whopping $40 off already at Amazon, pushing it down to its lowest ever price.

The one catch is that you need to be a Prime member to get the discount. Still, even signing up for a month of Prime would be much cheaper than buying the capture card outright, and you can even get a free 30-day trial right now.

Our hope says "The AverMedia GC553Pro is a keen augment for your PC, allowing you to record high quality video while still playing in high quality pass through with relatively little fuss." Notably, no matter what device you use, as long as your tech has a HDMI port, the GC553Pro can pick it up.

Capture cards are a little less necessary than they used to be, with recording software getting easier to use and consoles implementing built-in recording capabilities, but this doesn't make them obsolete.

Capturing on device can use up resources, and a good capture card can ensure better quality recordings. Dedicated capture cards are also good if you flit between consoles and PC, and want all of your files captured quickly into a single space.

At just 99 grams, this is an easy little device to bring around with you, and it can capture footage all onto a single External SSD you plug into the side. One small downside is that you need the AverMedia app to get some functions, like providing passthrough for camera footage, and adding any software barriers can become a complicated affair.

However, once you have the app figured out, this AverMedia device is arguably one of the best capture cards we've used in recent times, and its latest discount only makes it better