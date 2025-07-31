Battlefield 6 system requirements are in, and you probably won't need to upgrade your PC to run it

I wasn't excited about the Battlefield 6 announcement because I didn't think my aging PC would run it well. But that's not the case at all: the Battlefield 6 minimum requirements are definitely manageable, and even the recommended specs aren't too crazy.

If you're rocking the six-year-old RTX 2060 with an i5-8400, and have at least 16GB RAM—which is basically essential, nowadays—then you'll be able to play Battlefield 6, or so says EA, at least. What's more surprising is the recommended specs: while they don't specify what resolution and framerate you can expect with this config, it seems you'll be able to enjoy Battlefield 6 the way it's intended with an RTX 3060Ti / RX 6700-XT and an i7-10700 / Ryzen 7 3700X.

Even the storage demands are pretty small by modern blockbuster standards: minimum is 55GB and max is 80GB. Based on the difference here, it's possible that you'll be able to install multiplayer, the campaign, and Battlefield Portal separately, but we'll ask EA about that.

For those hoping to play Battlefield 6 on Steam Deck, unfortunately there's "no dedicated support", presumably because EA's anti-cheat system won't play nice with SteamOS. That said, it'll likely be easy to play Battlefield 6 on a Windows-based handheld.

The system requirements below are published on the Battlefield 6 Steam page, but the Battlefield 6 FAQ keeps it vague. "We will be revealing more PC specific details as we get closer to launch, but our goal is to have the game perform well across a solid spectrum of hardware".

Battlefield 6 minimum system requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10

Battlefield 6 recommended system requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 11

