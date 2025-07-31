Battlefield 6 system requirements are in, and you probably won't need to upgrade your PC to run it
A six-year-old GPU will do the trick.
I wasn't excited about the Battlefield 6 announcement because I didn't think my aging PC would run it well. But that's not the case at all: the Battlefield 6 minimum requirements are definitely manageable, and even the recommended specs aren't too crazy.
If you're rocking the six-year-old RTX 2060 with an i5-8400, and have at least 16GB RAM—which is basically essential, nowadays—then you'll be able to play Battlefield 6, or so says EA, at least. What's more surprising is the recommended specs: while they don't specify what resolution and framerate you can expect with this config, it seems you'll be able to enjoy Battlefield 6 the way it's intended with an RTX 3060Ti / RX 6700-XT and an i7-10700 / Ryzen 7 3700X.
Even the storage demands are pretty small by modern blockbuster standards: minimum is 55GB and max is 80GB. Based on the difference here, it's possible that you'll be able to install multiplayer, the campaign, and Battlefield Portal separately, but we'll ask EA about that.
For those hoping to play Battlefield 6 on Steam Deck, unfortunately there's "no dedicated support", presumably because EA's anti-cheat system won't play nice with SteamOS. That said, it'll likely be easy to play Battlefield 6 on a Windows-based handheld.
The system requirements below are published on the Battlefield 6 Steam page, but the Battlefield 6 FAQ keeps it vague. "We will be revealing more PC specific details as we get closer to launch, but our goal is to have the game perform well across a solid spectrum of hardware".
Battlefield 6 minimum system requirements
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10
- Processor: Intel Core i5-8400, AMD Ryzen 5 2600
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: Nvidia RTX 2060, AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT 6GB
- DirectX: Version 12
- Network: Broadband Internet connection
- Storage: 55 GB available space
- Sound Card: No Recommendation
- VR Support: Not Supported
Battlefield 6 recommended system requirements
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 11
- Processor: Intel Core i7-10700, AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: Nvidia RTX 3060Ti, AMD Radeon RX 6700-XT
- DirectX: Version 12
- Network: Broadband Internet connection
- Storage: 80 GB available space
- Sound Card: No Recommendation
- VR Support: Not Supported
1. Best overall:
HyperX Cloud Alpha
2. Best budget:
Corsair HS55 Stereo
3. Best wireless:
HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless
4. Best mid-range wireless:
Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 3
5. Best audiophile:
Beyerdynamic MMX 330 Pro
6. Best wireless audiophile:
Audeze Maxwell
7. Best for streaming:
Audio-Technica ATH-M50xSTS StreamSet
8. Best noise-cancelling:
AceZone A-Spire
9. Best earbuds:
Steelseries Arctis GameBuds
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Shaun Prescott is the Australian editor of PC Gamer. With over ten years experience covering the games industry, his work has appeared on GamesRadar+, TechRadar, The Guardian, PLAY Magazine, the Sydney Morning Herald, and more. Specific interests include indie games, obscure Metroidvanias, speedrunning, experimental games and FPSs. He thinks Lulu by Metallica and Lou Reed is an all-time classic that will receive its due critical reappraisal one day.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.