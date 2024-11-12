Stalker 2 gets updated system requirements and I've got bad news: It's going to be even bigger than we thought
The minimum RAM requirement has gone up too.
Yesterday, a little more than a week ahead of the release of Stalker 2, we reminded everyone as a public service that it's going to eat up a whopping 150GB in storage space, so you'd best either make some room or get out there and buy some.
Today, the situation has changed somewhat: GSC Game World has released newer, finalized system requirements, and whoops, it's gonna be even bigger than that.
The somewhat larger footprint—160GB instead of 150GB—is small enough that it's more amusing than a genuine headache. A more notable change is an increase in the minimum RAM requirement, which has gone up from 8GB to 16GB.
The previously "recommended" spec is now listed as "medium," while the high system requirement, which is "recommended," is significantly higher. For those who want to roll at 4K/60 fps, there's also a new "epic" specification, which is epic indeed.
So, to the new numbers:
Low (1080p, 30 fps):
- CPU: Intel Core i7-7700K or AMD Ryzen 5 1600X
- GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6GB, AMD Radeon RX 580 8GB, or Intel Arc A750
- RAM: 16GB
- Storage: 160GB SSD
Medium (1080p, 60 fps):
- CPU: Intel Core i7-9700K or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
- GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super / RTX 4060 or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT
- RAM: 16GB
- Storage: 160GB SSD
High (1440p, 60 fps):
- CPU: Intel Core i7-11700 or AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
- GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti / RTX 4070 or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT
- RAM: 32GB
- Storage: 160GB SSD
Epic (4K, 60+ fps):
- CPU: Intel Core i7-13700KF or AMD Ryzen 7 7700X
- GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 or AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX
- RAM: 32GB
- Storage: 160GB SSD
That's some seriously heavy hardware, and it's prompted a small amount of mild consternation among some followers on X. There's also a bit of sweat to be seen in the Steam discussions, where one user wrote, "Crysis is giving you a sideways look." Others have noted the absence of any mention of upscaling options—GSC Game World said in a reply post that DLSS and FSR will both be supported, but provided no details beyond that.
Frankly, I'm feeling a little bit nervous about running Stalker 2 on my own rig. It's been rock solid for a good many years, but that bump in the minimum spec really has me thinking about just how many years it's been. It's all speculative until the full game drops and we can see how it performs on PCs of various capabilities—that's set to happen on November 20.
The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.