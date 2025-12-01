All I've bought this Cyber Monday are 2 boring ethernet cables and this exceptional comic book bundle
My tablet is gonna see a lot of use over the next year.
You'll net yourself a whopping 175 digital trades in this bundle, giving you full and partial runs of Image's greatest comics that started in the 2010s. Includes Black Science, Saga, Paper Girls, Prophet and loads more.
Being a typically frugal Scot, I tend to keep my purse strings pretty taut this time of year. I do my Christmas shopping, and then I stick a padlock on my bank account, exercising some self control so I don't end up spending £500 on Lego deals or the cure for male depression, a Batman costume.
This year, however, I did splash out. Mr Moneybags over here ended up picking up two generic Cat 6 ethernet cables (which I think I saved about 25p on) and, much more exciting, this fantastic Image comic book bundle.
Humble's "Image comics in the '10s" bundle isn't technically a Black Friday or Cyber Monday deal, as it kicked off before the annual shopping extravaganza and will continue to run for another 17 days, but since it's live during this celebration of consumerism, I'm gonna count it anyway.
I've seen a bunch of great Image bundles over the years, but this one is still impressive, collecting some of Image's most beloved modern series, in many cases in their entirety.
We've got the entire run of alt-reality-hopping Black Science; the first 9 volumes of Saga, Brian K Vaughan and Fiona Staples' incredible space opera; the entirety of Paper Girls, which is much better than the admittedly still pretty good Amazon adaptation; and my personal favourite, Prophet, which is kinda like a high-concept sci-fi Conan.
Even though I had quite a few of these comics already, many of them actual physical comics you can touch—weird!—I'm very bad at finishing runs, and I now do most of my comic reading on my tablet. So I had to pick this bundle up. With 175 digital trade paperbacks—a truly absurd number—in the bundle, there were still plenty I hadn't read.
So you're getting 175 volumes for £14/$18 (or more, if you'd like to spend a bit extra to help out the Book Industry Charitable Foundation). At full price, this collection would set you back a whopping $2,783, so that's a helluva saving.
If you're more of a physical media person, I feel you, but after years of refusing to make the change, watching as my flat was slowly consumed by comic books and graphic novels, I've now fully committed to the dark side.
I've got an 11-inch Lenuvo tablet dedicated to reading comics (and occasionally watching Slow Horses in bed), a recurring yearly sub to Marvel Unlimited (which has a free trial, if you're interested, and is 20% off for Cyber Monday), and prior to grabbing this Image bundle, I purchased every single Hellboy comic and spin-off—which, between sales and bundles, probably cost me about £30.
That £30 would probably have earned me three trade paperbacks at most in my nearest comic shop—and that's if I could actually find them under the mountain of hideous Funkos.
So yeah, if you're yet to take the plunge, let me assure you, the water is lovely here—you'll save a ridiculous amount of money and be able to take your collection everywhere with you. While you have a think about it, I'll be re-reading the surreal misadventures of John Prophet.
