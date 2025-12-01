Here we are, entranced once again by twinkling lights and the swelling of bell-chimes as we snuffle around like hogs for discounted board games. As Black Friday wanes and Cyber Monday takes its place, there's plenty of goodies left to surprise your loved ones over the holiday season. Christmas in my house is almost always improved by a well-chosen board game and, having spent the past few years reviewing them for a living, I have a pretty good idea of which ones will go down well with different kinds of gamers.

Whether you're looking to get a board game with wide appeal for a family gathering, a themed game to suit the die-hard fan of a specific IP, or something that'll really test that board game veteran's mettle, there's a deal to pick from below. From classic wargames like Risk for a touch over $25, to Dragon-flavour point soup games like Wyrmspan for $55, there's really something for everyone below.

Whether the person you're buying for has been playing board games for years, or has only just discovered them, you should be able to spot something on this list to pique their interest. They'll be thankful not to have yet another themed Monopoly board taking up space on their shelf.

The deals

Save $9 Herd Mentality: Udderly Funny: was $24.99 now $15.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ Here's one that's really good for larger groups, or herds if you will. With minimal pieces other than the lovely, squishy, pink stress cow for when you mess up, Herd Mentality is a great one for parties and getting to know how your compatriots think. The goal is to try to guess the same answer as everyone else, and not be the odd one out. It's simple, fun, and mildly ego-wounding. Key specs: 4–20 players | 20–30 mins Price check: Miniature Market $19.99

Save $7.50 Forest Shuffle: was $29.99 now $22.49 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ Most everyone in my household has this at the top of their favorites list. Forest Shuffle is a delightfully simple engine builder with strategies abounding. It's easy to set up and teach, and although each individual engine can be as complex as you like, it's just as satisfying coming up with little stories about how your woodland is growing each time you drop in a fox, fern, or fungus. Plus, it has some of the most adorable nature artwork known to mankind. Key specs: 2–5 players | 60 mins Price check: Miniature Market $23.99

Save $25 Ticket to Ride: was $54.99 now $29.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ I've met masses of people who claim Ticket to Ride is their personal best board game selection, and I can understand the draw. The simplicity, the juggling of greed and fear, the trains. It's a game of pushing your luck to build the longest and most profitable train tracks across the board, and it's super easy to learn. This is the refreshed version, which contains not only larger cards, but also three new destination tickets and some new artwork, to boot. Key specs: 2–5 players | 30–60 mins Price check: Miniature Market $47.99 (original) / $54.99 (refresh) | Walmart $39.47

Save $12 Cascadia : was $39.99 now $27.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ A highly rated board game for nature lovers and anyone who loves a quick and simple strategy game. It takes very little time to learn, and involves expanding an ecosystem of your own making to score points. It's super family-friendly, and at the same time kinda educational. Key specs: 1–4 players | 15–30 mins Price check: Miniature Market $31.99

Save $11 Carcassonne: was $41.99 now $30.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ As one of the most classically good games of all time, there's not much I can say about Carcassonne that isn't already implied by the fact that every one of your board game friends already has a copy. Frankly, it's a staple, and if you can get it at half price, you most certainly should because this dominoes-like castle building bonanza is pure spatial logic fun. Key specs: 2–5 players | 35 mins Price check: Miniature Market $33.99

Save $11 Mysterium : was $54.99 now $43.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ The spooky lovechild of Dixit and Clue/Cluedo, this game of psychic murder mystery is a test of your communication skills. At this price, it's worth it for the beautiful art alone, which conjures both rich atmosphere and dream-like surrealism. It's not the best for two players, in case you're looking for a more intimate game night, but with large groups it can be a superbly fun guessing game. Key specs: 2–7 players | 42 minutes (exactly) Price check: Miniature Market $43.99

Save $5 Finspan : was $50 now $45 at Miniature Market Read more Read less ▼ As the newest addition to the Wingspan family, Finspan has also been the cheapest for a bit, too. Maybe people aren't willing to pay as much for a game about fish, as opposed to dragons or birds, but for a certain oceanlife-obsessed person in your life, this may well be the perfect present. It's an engine builder with gorgeous artwork, and one that continues the Stonemaier Games legacy neatly. Key specs: 1–5 players | 45–60 minutes Price check: Amazon $50

Betrayal at The House on The Hill: $44.99 at Walmart Read more Read less ▼ This is a great price for one of the best cooperative, asymmetric mystery games around. It's quick to learn, conversation and teamwork inducing, and every single game is different with 50 unique scenarios to explore. Key specs: 3–6 players | 60–90 minutes Price check: Amazon $48.91

Save $10 Wyrmspan: was $65 now $55 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ My personal pick from the trio of Span games is Wyrmspan. It's a bold dive into dragon-infested caverns as you build up your engine with winged companions that gift you gold, meat, and even milk. With awe-inspiring artwork and a competition-enhancing guild board in place of Wingspan's dice-rolling, it's less random and far more skill-based. Definitely worth it even for a minimal 15% discount. Key specs: 1–5 players | 120 minutes Price check: Miniature Market $55 | Walmart $65