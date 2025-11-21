The PC Gamer 2025 Holiday Gift Guide
Forget socks and coffee mugs, these are the gifts PC gamers want this Christmas.
It's almost Christmas! Okay, maybe not quite just yet, but now's a good time to open up your heart (and your wallet) and start stocking up on the best gifts for PC gamers. And who better to assist you than the team here at PC Gamer?
Why are we qualified to tell you what gifts you'll be blaming Santa for this year, you might ask? Well, we spend our time knee-deep in gaming monitors, peripherals, and the occasional cursed gadget that definitely wasn't ready for daylight, so we know what we're doing when we say that something is worth buying.
How we picked out this year's recommendations: Our team of PC gaming experts spends most of the year finding and testing all kinds of hardware, peripherals, and random gizmos that make us happy. We put everything through the paces and use our collective experience to only pick things that are worthwhile.
We test it all. We play with it, benchmark it, and (attempt to) break it. Only the good stuff makes it into this guide. Besides, if I post this early enough, maybe my family will take the hint and stop gifting me scented candles and socks (I know they mean well).
Armed with years of experience and a dash of personal agenda, I feel confident in recommending this year's hand-picked collection of gifts for PC gamers that we'd proudly give (or hoard for ourselves). We'll keep this updated all the way leading up to Christmas so you can make sure you buy stuff before it's yesterday's news.
If one guide isn't enough, check out our recommendations from 2024, 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020, and 2019 for a bit of vintage inspiration.
Our favorite gifts for gamers
Gaming keyboard
This keeb tops our list of the best gaming keyboards, so it's a safe pick for any gamer. Typing and gaming on it feels like a dream, the switches are hot-swappable, and it's still compact enough for a full-sized keyboard. Check out our review of the Asus ROG Strix Scope II 96 to learn just why we love it.
Amazon:
$209 $158
Music
Anyone who's ever played Red Dead Redemption 2 knows that the music is top-notch. With this beautiful set, you can listen to it for as long as you like. This collection of the best tracks, produced by Daniel Lanois, will bring you back to the game's best moments.
Amazon: $30
Gaming headset
A decent headset is a must for most gamers. It can make the difference between life and death in shooters like Arc Raiders, and in other games it can make your gaming buddies happy. After all, no one wants to listen to an echo-ridden mess on Discord. This is a great starter headset (a close cousin of the Razer BlackShark V2), and at its current price, it's an absolute steal. Bonus: You can also buy it in a few different snazzy colors.
Amazon:
$60 $38
Gaming mouse
This Christmas, it's time to get yourself a proper mouse. Enter: the Logitech G502 Lightspeed. We're here to sing its praises, because when we reviewed it, we loved its outstanding 16K CPI sensor, fully programmable buttons, and modular weight. It also has a whopping 11 buttons, so it's a good pick for all kinds of gamers, whether they're into esports or RPGs.
Amazon:
$120 $92
Gaming router
Seriously, speaking from experience: there's nothing worse than lag or disconnects when gaming, so it's best to avoid them. This is why picking up a solid Wi-Fi 7 router is a great choice. It sets you up for success with speeds reaching up to 5765Mbps, and gives you superb Wi-Fi coverage with those six fancy antennas. Featuring EasyMesh compatibility for anyone living in a space where it's hard for Wi-Fi to reach every room.
TP-Link: $220
Board game
A genuine open-world board game, Vantage crashes you and up to five friends into an alien planet overflowing with life, weirdness, and discovery: burning deserts, magic crystals, treasure heists, and underwater prisons. Vantage is structurally loose and light on complexity, leaving maximum room for pleasant wandering. You might start off trying to repair your broken spaceship, but decide that you actually want to settle down and build a barn for all the sentient rock people you've befriended.
Stonemaier Games: $85
Gifts for gamers under $30
Art book
If you (or your loved one) liked Assassin's Creed Shadows, you can't miss out on this full-color hardcover book of art. Whether the architecture, the armor, or the character models, you'll find heaps of art and fun facts in this carefully crafted tome.
Amazon:
$50 $30
USB hub
This one may not be as cute as those Stardew Valley pins, but it sure is useful. Acer's USB hub comes with four USB 3.0 ports, offering up to 5Gbps data transfer speeds. It plugs in via USB-A and is compatible with a PC, but also all kinds of other devices, such as the Xbox or a MacBook.
Amazon:
$15 $12
Cookbook
Have you ever played Skyrim, or any other game within the Elder Scrolls universe, and felt a little peckish? Well, this book won't make you any less hungry, but it might help you cook something delicious. It contains over 60 recipes inspired by the cuisine in the Old Kingdom, Tamriel, and more.
Amazon:
$35 $26
Mug
Old school The Sims players (or those who recently discovered the joys of the re-release that EA served up earlier this year) will recognize this personality trait mug immediately. It's an exact copy of the user interface in The Sims 1, but personalized. Think of some funny traits and make that '90s kid in your life happy.
Etsy: $15.49+
Toy
This cute little cube is a fidget toy. The perfect companion to Discord calls, Netflix binges, and moments when we wish we had something to play with. This particular toy is quiet, durable, and feels a little weighty in your hands—good for a tiny de-stress while a game is loading up.
Amazon:
$12 $10
RGB lighting
We all need a little bling in our lives sometimes. If you or your lucky gamer happen to love RGB lighting, why not make your gaming setup a little more snazzy with this set of LED strips? This pack contains two 130ft strips that you can use to decorate your desk or your bedroom.
Amazon:
$15 $10
Manga
Elden Ring is more than just an amazing game (with some very challenging, at times frustrating gameplay). It's an entire world with a very rich lore. This manga comic book, created by Nikiichi Tobita, tells the original story of Elden Ring in several beautiful tomes.
Amazon:
$13 $11
Lamp
Here's another one for Assassin's Creed fans, and it's going to be a hit if you like gaming merch. This decorative lamp with the Assassin's Creed logo creates an optical illusion. It's pretty mesmerizing, and it'll look fantastic on a desk or a shelf.
Amazon: $20
Accessory
We've all seen gaming headsets with kitty ears (or maybe even the Gengar-themed Razer Kraken Kitty V2), but what about a Plumbob? This thing will turn you into your Sim, complete with all the color options you might want. Are you feeling great, flirty, or tired? That Plumbob will tell the world.
Etsy: $16.38
Gifts for gamers around $50
Speakers
Whether you want to really hear what's happening on Discord, or you want to indulge in that immersive RPG on max volume, this multimedia speaker system can do that for you. Logitech Z313 comes with its own subwoofer, offers 50 watts of peak power, and strong bass that will have your neighbors knocking on your door in no time.
Amazon: $69
Mouse pad
Those in need of a massive mouse pad will appreciate the Razer Gigantus V2 XXL. This beast is huge, measuring 37 by 16.2 inches. With a textured micro-weave cloth surface, it'll let your mouse glide smoothly all the way to victory. You're paying a premium for that Gengar theme, but who could resist it?
Amazon: $50
Controller
It's hard to get by without a controller these days, and out of all the options out there, the GameSir G7 Pro is the one we at PC Gamer consider to be the best PC controller. It has everything you could wish for as a serious gamer, from TMR sticks to Hall Effect analog triggers and a 1,000Hz polling rate.
Amazon: $80
Toy/Decor
This isn't exactly official merch, but it's close enough for us to say that any fans of the recent Hollow Knight: Silksong will enjoy it. It's a joy to put together, and the little LED lights make it a wonderful dust collector for any Hollow Knight enthusiast.
Amazon: $35
Desk accessory
How many hours a day do you (or your gift recipient) spend at the desk? If the answer is "too many," you need to invest in comfort, and a nice foot rest goes a long way. This memory foam foot rest will let you put your feet up a little bit, and it has a bunch of different ways it can be used, so you can adjust based on what you like.
Amazon:
$50 $40
SSD
If there's just one thing we gamers never have enough of (other than buying more and more of the best PC games and then never playing them), it's storage. All those games have to end up somewhere. SSK's portable SSD gives you two things you need: a reliable place for your backups and storage for your games, all with speeds of up to 1,050MB/s.
Amazon: $81
Wall art
The world of Elden Ring is grim and not-so-pretty, but you wouldn't think so based on this wall art of Lunar Princess Ranni. This is a Displate, meaning that the art is printed on stainless steel and attached to your wall by a sticker and a magnet—perfect for those who don't want to anger their landlord.
Displate: $58+
Plush
If you love handmade game merch, and you've put in some time (read: probably well over 100 hours by now) into Hollow Knight: Silksong, then you're bound to appreciate this Hornet plush. It was hand-crafted using soft fleece, stands almost 8-inches tall, and has an impeccable level of detail.
Etsy: $42+
Lamp
Frostmourne hungers... for space on your desk, in this case. This is a handmade World of Warcraft-themed lamp, depicting Frostmourne, The Lich King's iconic sword. Made of high-quality epoxy, the entire thing lights up, and the sword can be removed if you suddenly need to defend yourself from a group of defenders of Azeroth.
Etsy: $31+
Microphone
Budding streamers and Discord enthusiasts alike are all in need of a solid mic. Trust me, they really are. I've been in too many calls with people who sound like they live inside a tin. This standalone HyperX SoloCast microphone gives you hi-res 24-bit/96KHz recording for that HD feel on every call.
Amazon:
$60 $40
Gifts for gamers over $100
Gaming headset
A gaming headset that actually looks kinda cool? You've got it in the Logitech G733 Lightspeed. Available in a bunch of different colors, this wireless headset lets you go all-in on RGB customization. It's reasonably comfortable and has an impressive battery life to sustain those long gaming sessions.
Amazon:
$160 $145
Gaming monitor
The LG UltraGear 27GS50F-B (doesn't that just roll off the tongue?) is a reasonably-priced gaming monitor that'll do the trick for most gamers. It's 1080p, which means that even older rigs will handle it no problem (although high-end PCs will benefit from switching to one of the best gaming monitors instead). 180Hz refresh rates make it solid for both shooters and RPGs.
Amazon: $167
Gaming chair