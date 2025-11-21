The PC Gamer 2025 Holiday Gift Guide

It's almost Christmas! Okay, maybe not quite just yet, but now's a good time to open up your heart (and your wallet) and start stocking up on the best gifts for PC gamers. And who better to assist you than the team here at PC Gamer?

Why are we qualified to tell you what gifts you'll be blaming Santa for this year, you might ask? Well, we spend our time knee-deep in gaming monitors, peripherals, and the occasional cursed gadget that definitely wasn't ready for daylight, so we know what we're doing when we say that something is worth buying.

We test this stuff ourselves How we picked out this year's recommendations: Our team of PC gaming experts spends most of the year finding and testing all kinds of hardware, peripherals, and random gizmos that make us happy. We put everything through the paces and use our collective experience to only pick things that are worthwhile.

We test it all. We play with it, benchmark it, and (attempt to) break it. Only the good stuff makes it into this guide. Besides, if I post this early enough, maybe my family will take the hint and stop gifting me scented candles and socks (I know they mean well).

Armed with years of experience and a dash of personal agenda, I feel confident in recommending this year's hand-picked collection of gifts for PC gamers that we'd proudly give (or hoard for ourselves). We'll keep this updated all the way leading up to Christmas so you can make sure you buy stuff before it's yesterday's news.

If one guide isn't enough, check out our recommendations from 2024, 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020, and 2019 for a bit of vintage inspiration.

Our favorite gifts for gamers

Gifts for gamers under $30

Gifts for gamers around $50