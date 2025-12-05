What to expect from The Game Awards 2025: What's rumored to be there, what's already confirmed, and what we think is taking home GOTY
Everywhere we know about The Game Awards 2025 so far.
It's Geoff Keighley's big day, and we stand to benefit with the awareness of cool games on the horizon. The 11th year of The Game Awards kicks off on Thursday, December 11 at 5 pm PT/8 pm ET, and voting for award categories is already underway.
As usual, Keighley is playing his cards close to the vest about what announcements will be in the show. A few appearances are already confirmed, such as Resident Evil 9, Exodus, and a performance from Evanescence (sure to bring the crowd to life). Of course, there are also the far less certain rumors about what will appear based on a mix of insider reports and good ol' gut feelings. For instance: That Assassin's Creed 4 remake that Ubisoft refuses to say is real has gotta be imminent, right?
Here's what we know about The Game Awards 2025 so far.
Confirmed trailers
We know for sure we're getting a "terrifying new look" at Resident Evil Requiem during The Game Awards. It's about time we saw the action half of that game that supposedly exists—maybe even a Leon appearance?
Horror always survives...Tune in for a terrifying new look at Resident Evil Requiem during #TheGameAwardsStreaming next Thursday, December 11 at 4:30pm PT / 7:30p ET / 12:30a GMT.Set a Reminder: https://t.co/43LGUPoqKq pic.twitter.com/BqpTOGvkNeDecember 5, 2025
There'll be a new trailer for Exodus, the sci-fi game from ex-Bioware devs that first debuted at the show in 2023. You might remember it best by its stage introduction by Matthew McConaughey. It returned for an update at last year's show, and this year completes the hat trick.
This is your call to rise. A new EXODUS trailer premieres live at @TheGameAwards. December 11. Don’t miss it. Synchronize your timepiece: https://t.co/Jo4AdUqX1y pic.twitter.com/d6DWwAMjrLNovember 25, 2025
We'll also get our first proper look at the next game from Neon Giant, the studio that made cool cyberpunk shooter The Ascent.
Nothing is off limits. Don't miss December 11. pic.twitter.com/yjFOXzgPiZDecember 1, 2025
We'll update this section as more games are confirmed for the show.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Rumors and speculation
- Death Stranding 2: On The Beach PC — A recent ESRB rating suggests that the PC version of Death Stranding 2 may be nearing release.
- Control: Resonant — A trademark filing has kicked off speculation that a sequel to Remedy's Control will be announced at the show.
- Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag remake — The existence of a remake for the 2013 Assassin's Creed game has leaked so many times at this point, it's reasonable to speculate Ubisoft hasn't confirmed it's happening because it's waiting for the biggest stage of the year.
- Shenmue 4? — This is a weird one: A YouTube account with 8 subscribers uploaded off-screen footage of what is supposedly a Shenmue 4 trailer that could premiere at the awards. Or, it's an elaborate fake made with AI or someone with a lot of spare time.
- Max Payne Remake — If Remedy shows up to the TGAs for a new Control, might it also be dual-wielding the Max Payne remake it announced way back in 2022?
Will Half-Life 3 be announced?
That seems unlikely.
But "The Game Awards" is three words! Coincidence?
Well, now that you say that…
Oh, there's also a big statue in the desert
We genuinely have no idea what this giant monster portal is promoting, except that it's definitely to do with a Game Awards announcement: Keighley tweeted out the coordinates. A few days later, another teaser in the replies: "The █████ are silent. █████ bleeds. New █████ stir."
Either the statue is intentionally generic-looking to keep us guessing, or it's teasing something generic-looking. Lots of folks called out God of War, but Cory Barlog says no. Others are sure it's Diablo 4-related, but Bloomberg's Jason Schreier is sure it's not. A few are calling Elden Ring 2 or Elder Scrolls 6, which would fulfill the role of a "bombshell" reveal that Keighley aims to deliver each year. My money is on a dark fantasy game we've never heard of, possibly of the gacha variety.
The GOTY nominees (and who we think will win)
The games up for the top award this year are:
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Death Stranding 2: On The Beach
- Donkey Kong Bananza
- Hades 2
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2
We think Silksong developers Team Cherry are probably right in saying that Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 will be the winner here. Clair Obscur was the biggest surprise hit of the year as the debut game from Sandfall Interactive, which tends to be an advantage in a popular vote. It also reviewed extremely well, and it's broken into the semi-mainstream with celebrations for its story, characters, combat, and dazzling performances. The last time a turn-based RPG had this much acclaim going into the TGAs, it won Game of the Year.
Morgan has been writing for PC Gamer since 2018, first as a freelancer and currently as a staff writer. He has also appeared on Polygon, Kotaku, Fanbyte, and PCGamesN. Before freelancing, he spent most of high school and all of college writing at small gaming sites that didn't pay him. He's very happy to have a real job now. Morgan is a beat writer following the latest and greatest shooters and the communities that play them. He also writes general news, reviews, features, the occasional guide, and bad jokes in Slack. Twist his arm, and he'll even write about a boring strategy game. Please don't, though.
- Tyler WildeEditor-in-Chief, US
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.