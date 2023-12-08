The Game Awards 2023 results: All the winners

Every winner for The Game Awards 2023 has been announced. This year, over 100 "global media and influencer outlets" (including PC Gamer) cast their votes for 31 award categories. And the winners were announced live on The Game Awards stream in between an avalanche of new game trailers and reveals.

Baldur's Gate 3 and Alan Wake 2 went head-to-head with both games going into the show with eight nominees each. Alan Wake 2 took home three of those awards and Baldur's Gate 3 nabbed six, including Game of the Year.

The full list of nominations for every award are below, with the winners bolded.

Game of the Year

Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment)

Baldur's Gate 3 (Larian Studios)

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games)

Resident Evil 4 (Capcom)

Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo)

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo)

Player's Voice

Baldur's Gate 3

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Genshin Impact

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best Game Direction

Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment)

Baldur's Gate 3 (Larian Studios)

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games)

Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo)

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo)

Best Narrative

Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment)

Baldur's Gate 3 (Larian Studios)

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Final Fantasy 16 (Square Enix)

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games)

Best Art Direction

Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment)

Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworks)

Lies of P (Round8 Studio)

Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo)

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo)

Best Score and Music

Alan Wake 2, composer Petri Alanko (Remedy Entertainment)

Baldur's Gate 3, composer Borislav Slavov (Larian Studios)

Final Fantasy 16, composer Masayoshi Soken (Square Enix)

Hi-Fi Rush, audio director Shuichi Kobori (Tango Gameworks)

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, composed by Nintendo Sound Team (Nintendo)

Best Audio Design

Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment)

Dead Space (Motive Studio)

Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworks)

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games)

Resident Evil 4 (Capcom)

Best Performance

Ben Starr, Final Fantasy 16

Cameron Monaghan, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Idris Elba, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Melanie Liburd, Alan Wake 2

Neil Newbon, Baldur's Gate 3

Yuri Lowenthal, Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Innovation in Accessibility

Diablo 4 (Blizzard)

Forza Motorsport (Turn 10 Studios)

Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworks)

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games)

Mortal Kombat 1 (NetherRealm Studios)

Street Fighter 6 (Capcom)

Games for Impact

A Space for the Unbound (Mojiken Studio)

Chants of Sennaar (Rundisc)

Goodbye Volcano High (KO_OP)

Tchia (Awaceb)

Terra Nil (Free Lives)

Venba (Visai Games)

Best Ongoing

Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)

Cyberpunk 2077 (CD Projekt Red)

Final Fantasy 14 (Square Enix)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

Genshin Impact (HoYoVerse)

Best Community Support

Baldur's Gate 3 (Larian Studios)

Cyberpunk 2077 (CD Projekt Red)

Destiny 2 (Bungie)

Final Fantasy 14 (Square Enix)

No Man's Sky (Hello Games)

Best Independent Game

Cocoon (Geometric Interactive)

Dave the Diver (Mintrocket)

Dredge (Black Salt Games)

Sea of Stars (Sabotage Studio)

Viewfinder (Sad Owl Studios)

Best Debut Indie Game

Cocoon (Geometric Interactive)

Dredge (Black Salt Games)

Pizza Tower (Tour de Pizza)

Venba (Visai Games)

Viewfinder (Sad Owl Studios)

Best Mobile Game

Final Fantasy 7: Ever Crisis (Applibot)

Hello Kitty Island Adventure (Sunblink Entertainment)

Honkai: Star Rail (Hoyoverse)

Monster Hunter Now (Niantic)

Terra Nil (Free Lives)

Best VR/AR

Gran Turismo 7 (Polyphony Digital)

Horizon Call of the Mountain (Guerilla Games)

Humanity (Tha LTD)

Resident Evil Village VR Mode (Capcom)

Synapse (nDreams)

Best Action Game

Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon (FromSoftware)

Dead Island 2 (Dambuster Studios)

Ghostrunner 2 (One More Level)

Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworks)

Remnant 2 (Gunfire Games)

Best Action/Adventure

Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment)

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games)

Resident Evil 4 (Capcom)

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (Respawn Entertainment)

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo)

Best RPG

Baldur's Gate 3 (Larian Studios)

Final Fantasy 16 (Square Enix)

Lies of P (Round8 Studio)

Sea of Stars (Sabotage Studio)

Starfield (Bethesda Game)

Best Fighting Game

God of Rock (Modus Studios Brazil)

Mortal Kombat 1 (NetherRealm Studios)

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 (Ludosity/Fair Play Labs)

Pocket Bravery (Statera Studio)

Street Fighter 6 (Capcom)



Best Family

Disney Illusion Island (Dlala Studios)

Party Animals (Recreate Games)

Pikmin 4 (Nintendo)

Sonic Superstars (Arzest/Sonic Team)

Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo)

Best Sim/Strategy

Advanced Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp (WayForward)

Cities: Skylines 2 (Colossal Order)

Company of Heroes 3 (Relic Entertainment)

Fire Emblem Engage (Intelligent Systems)

Pikmin 4 (Nintendo)

Best Sports/Racing

EA Sports FC 24 (EA Vancouver)

F1 23 (Codemasters)

Forza Motorsport (Turn 10 Studios)

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged (Milestone)

The Crew Motorfest (Ubisoft Ivory Tower)



Best Multiplayer

Baldur's Gate 3 (Larian Studios)

Diablo 4 (Blizzard)

Party Animals (Recreate Games)

Street Fighter 6 (Capcom)

Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo)

Best Adaptation

Castlevania: Nocturne (Netflix)

Gran Turismo (Sony Pictures)

The Last of Us (HBO)

The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Universal Pictures)

Twisted Metal (Peacock)

Most Anticipated Game

Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth (Square Enix)

Hades 2 (Supergiant Games)

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio)

Star Wars Outlaws (Massive Entertainment)

Tekken 8 (Bandai Namco)

Content Creator of the Year

Ironmouse

PeopleMakeGames

Quackity

Spreen

SypherPK

Best Esports Game

Counter-Strike 2 (Valve)

Dota 2 (Valve)

League of Legends (Riot Games)

PUBG Mobile (Lightspeed/KRAFTON)

Valorant (Riot Games)

Best Esports Athlete

Lee "Faker" Sang-Hyeok (League of Legends)

Mathieu "ZywOo" Herbaut (CS:GO)

Max "Demon1" Mazanov (Valorant)

Paco "HyDra" Rusiewiez (Call of Duty)

Park "Ruler" Jae-Hyuk (League of Legends)

Phillip "ImperialHal" Dosen

Best Esports Team

Evil Geniuses (Valorant)

Fnatic (Valorant)

Gaimin Gladiators (Dota 2)

JD Gaming (League of Legends)

Team Vitality (Counter-Strike)

Best Esports Coach

Christine "Potter" Chi (Evil Geniuses, Valorant)

Danny "Zonic" Sorensen (Team Falcons, Counter-Strike)

Jordan "Gunba" Graham (Florida Mayhem, Overwatch)

Remy "XTQZZZ" Quoniam (Team Vitality, Counter-Strike)

Yoon "Homme" Sung-Young (JD Gaming, League of Legends)

Best Esports Event