A new Control trademark filing has Remedy fans hoping for a big reveal at The Game Awards
We don't know what Control Resonant is, but we know what we want it to be.
CD Projekt won't be bringing The Witcher 4 to The Game Awards this year, but a new trademark filing for something called Control Resonant has some gamers hoping that Remedy will fill the void with something cool of its own.
Spotted by MP1st, the European trademark filing wasn't made by Remedy but by a company called Nordia Law, a law firm with offices in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and Finland, where Remedy is based. But Nordia does have a history with Remedy: It provided legal advice to the studio in its Control 2 contract negotiations with 505 Games, for instance, (a deal that has since been undone) and also assisted in negotiating financing deals with Tencent and Annapurna. So there's some real history there.
It's no secret that a Control sequel is in development: Remedy said so back in 2022. Whether Control Resonant is that sequel is an open question, however. The trademark filing covers a lot of ground, from "computer gaming software" to "printed matter" like books and magazines, television shows, movies, music, clothing, and even, for some reason, "lanyards for holding keys." It's pretty broad, in other words, and the title could be a reference to something other than a new game: Recall that the deal with Annapurna gave that company the rights to adapt Control and Alan Wake into TV and films.
The timing, though, has some Remedyverse watchers crossing their fingers for some kind of news or reveal at The Game Awards, which is now just a couple of weeks away. That hope is bolstered by the studio's history with the show: It announced Alan Wake 2 at The Game Awards in 2021, and then came back a couple years later with Sam Lake's favorite garage band for a whole-ass song and dance number.
All will be revealed (or not, although even that will at least be a clarification to some extent) at The Game Awards 2025, which will kick off at 4:30 pm PT/7:30 pm ET on December 11.
1. Best gaming laptop: Razer Blade 16
2. Best gaming PC: HP Omen 35L
3. Best handheld gaming PC: Lenovo Legion Go S SteamOS ed.
4. Best mini PC: Minisforum AtomMan G7 PT
5. Best VR headset: Meta Quest 3
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.