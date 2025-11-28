A new Control trademark filing has Remedy fans hoping for a big reveal at The Game Awards

News
By published

We don't know what Control Resonant is, but we know what we want it to be.

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 10: Sam Lake attends the BAFTA Games Awards 2024 Nominees&#039; Party at the Langham Hotel on April 10, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/BAFTA/Getty Images for BAFTA)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

CD Projekt won't be bringing The Witcher 4 to The Game Awards this year, but a new trademark filing for something called Control Resonant has some gamers hoping that Remedy will fill the void with something cool of its own.

Spotted by MP1st, the European trademark filing wasn't made by Remedy but by a company called Nordia Law, a law firm with offices in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and Finland, where Remedy is based. But Nordia does have a history with Remedy: It provided legal advice to the studio in its Control 2 contract negotiations with 505 Games, for instance, (a deal that has since been undone) and also assisted in negotiating financing deals with Tencent and Annapurna. So there's some real history there.

Alan Wake 2: HERALD OF DARKNESS Live Performance at The Game Awards (Old Gods of Asgard) - YouTube Alan Wake 2: HERALD OF DARKNESS Live Performance at The Game Awards (Old Gods of Asgard) - YouTube
Watch On

All will be revealed (or not, although even that will at least be a clarification to some extent) at The Game Awards 2025, which will kick off at 4:30 pm PT/7:30 pm ET on December 11.

Razer Blade 16 gaming laptop
Best gaming rigs 2025

1. Best gaming laptop: Razer Blade 16

2. Best gaming PC: HP Omen 35L

3. Best handheld gaming PC: Lenovo Legion Go S SteamOS ed.

4. Best mini PC: Minisforum AtomMan G7 PT

5. Best VR headset: Meta Quest 3


👉Check out our list of guides👈

Andy Chalk
Andy Chalk
US News Lead

Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.