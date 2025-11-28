A new Control trademark filing has Remedy fans hoping for a big reveal at The Game Awards

CD Projekt won't be bringing The Witcher 4 to The Game Awards this year, but a new trademark filing for something called Control Resonant has some gamers hoping that Remedy will fill the void with something cool of its own.

Spotted by MP1st, the European trademark filing wasn't made by Remedy but by a company called Nordia Law, a law firm with offices in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and Finland, where Remedy is based. But Nordia does have a history with Remedy: It provided legal advice to the studio in its Control 2 contract negotiations with 505 Games, for instance, (a deal that has since been undone) and also assisted in negotiating financing deals with Tencent and Annapurna. So there's some real history there.

It's no secret that a Control sequel is in development: Remedy said so back in 2022. Whether Control Resonant is that sequel is an open question, however. The trademark filing covers a lot of ground, from "computer gaming software" to "printed matter" like books and magazines, television shows, movies, music, clothing, and even, for some reason, "lanyards for holding keys." It's pretty broad, in other words, and the title could be a reference to something other than a new game: Recall that the deal with Annapurna gave that company the rights to adapt Control and Alan Wake into TV and films.

The timing, though, has some Remedyverse watchers crossing their fingers for some kind of news or reveal at The Game Awards, which is now just a couple of weeks away. That hope is bolstered by the studio's history with the show: It announced Alan Wake 2 at The Game Awards in 2021, and then came back a couple years later with Sam Lake's favorite garage band for a whole-ass song and dance number.

All will be revealed (or not, although even that will at least be a clarification to some extent) at The Game Awards 2025, which will kick off at 4:30 pm PT/7:30 pm ET on December 11.