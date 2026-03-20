Ultima's Robert Garriott was worried about there being too many PC games on the market… 37 years ago

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"The consumer doesn't really know what to buy for their computer," Garriott said in 1989, while also pointing to the popularity of Nintendo's newfangled game console.

Robert Garriott circa 2004
(Image credit: Getty Images - John Anderson / Contributor)

You may have heard of a little RPG series called Ultima, which was so successful in the '80s and '90s that series creator Richard Garriott earned enough money to travel to the bottom of the ocean and also the International Space Station. Part of the success of his game studio, Origin Systems, was due to his brother Robert Garriott, who later became a vice president at EA and then ran the US branch of Guild Wars studio NCSoft when it was launching MMOs like City of Heroes.

Before all that, though, Robert Garriott showed up to the 1989 Computer Game Developers Conference in his role as the business brain at Origin Systems, to talk about a very 2026 problem: There are just too many dang computer games!

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Ultima 9 collector&#039;s edition spread

(Image credit: mainer on the PC Gamer forums)

Another problem afflicting the PC gaming industry in 1989? Some of the games sucked! "The consumer is being very confused," Garriott went on to say. "The consumer doesn't really know what to buy for their computer, and they're being basically lost from the entertainment market."

(Thankfully, the computer gamer of the day didn't have to wait too long for salvation—PC Gamer magazine debuted in November 1993, offering impeccable buying advice to the hopelessly confused masses. No longer would they have to suss out the qualities of the handful of new games being released every month on their own.)

Garriott was refreshingly candid, saying he was "embarrassed to say that I don't believe software publishers really understand the relative weight of all these factors," but that he was confident game sales would pick back up at some point. He had no idea at the time, of course, how gargantuan PC gaming would turn out to be in the years to come, or that more games would eventually launch on Steam in a single day than the computer industry of 1989 would see in a month.

His closing advice seems just as relevant today as it did 37 years ago, though.

"We have to develop products that cannot be duplicated on game machines. We're worried about Nintendo. We've got to develop long-playing, in-depth, high graphic, lots-of-memory types of products. And the final thing we need to do is we need to increase our quality. Quality always has, and always will, sell."

Wes Fenlon
Wes Fenlon
Senior Editor

Wes has been covering games and hardware for more than 10 years, first at tech sites like The Wirecutter and Tested before joining the PC Gamer team in 2014. Wes plays a little bit of everything, but he'll always jump at the chance to cover emulation and Japanese games.


When he's not obsessively optimizing and re-optimizing a tangle of conveyor belts in Satisfactory (it's really becoming a problem), he's probably playing a 20-year-old Final Fantasy or some opaque ASCII roguelike. With a focus on writing and editing features, he seeks out personal stories and in-depth histories from the corners of PC gaming and its niche communities. 50% pizza by volume (deep dish, to be specific).

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