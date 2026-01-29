One third of US games industry workers were laid off in the last 2 years, GDC survey says

Almost half of laid-off respondents say they've been unable to find new work.

The organizers of GDC have released its 2026 State of the Game Industry Report, detailing the results of its annual self-reported survey of games industry professionals. The data provided by over 2,300 respondents offered a grim image of industry layoffs, as 28% of surveyed games industry workers reported that they had been laid off in the past two years.

That percentage was even higher in the United States, where 33% of respondents said they'd been laid off during the same period.

Respondents to the GDC survey also report difficulty in finding new employment following a layoff. Nearly half—48%—of games workers who reported being laid off said they haven't been able to secure another job. Of those who were laid off one to two years ago, 36% say they haven't found other games industry employment.

