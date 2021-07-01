Sony acquires PC port developer Nixxes Software

Is Sony about to devote some more time and attention to PC ports? Hopefully, because it just acquired a studio well-accustomed to bringing a ton of modern Crystal Dynamics games to PC.

Dutch studio Nixxes Software has been around for 20 years, and more recently known for working on PC ports for the rebooted Tomb Raider trilogy, Deus Ex: Mankind Divided and last year's Avengers game. Head of PlayStation Studios Hermen Hulst announced the acquisition on Twitter, saying "it's a real pleasure to welcome a team with such deep technical expertise and vast experience to the PlayStation family."

"We can't wait to get to work and are so excited to bring our technical and development expertise to an IP powerhouse like PlayStation Studios," Nixxes founder Jurjen Katsman said in a press release. "We're looking forward to working with some of the most talented teams in the industry to deliver the highest-quality gameplay experiences for PlayStation fans." How much Sony paid for Nixxes hasn't been revealed.

This can be nothing but good news for more Sony games coming to PC. Sony Interactive Entertainment boss Jim Ryan said earlier this year that "a whole slate" of PlayStation games would be coming to PC, which kicked off with the release of Days Gone. Last year also saw Horizon Zero Dawn and Death Stranding make their way over, with rumours circulating that Uncharted 4 is the next PC port in the pipeline. Don't expect this to pave the way for simultaneous PC and PS5 releases though—Hulst still wants you to fork out for a console.