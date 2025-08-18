Here's how to watch all the announcements and world premieres at the Future Games Show at Gamescom 2025

When it comes to Gamescom, there are two kinds of people. The first: the event's haggard attendees, who arrive in droves to hack through throngs of cosplayers and stand in three-hour queues. The second: people who elect to hang out at home instead and let all the news come to them. Canny.

If you're in the latter camp, then guess what? The Future Games Show at Gamescom is returning this Wednesday, August 20 at 11 am PT, 2 pm ET, 7 pm BST and 8 pm CEST. It'll be a 90-minute extravaganza (way more vaganza than is typical) with world premieres, exclusives, and stealth demo drops. You know, all the stuff you tune into Gamescom for. The show will feature games like Skate, Resident Evil: Requiem, Blood of Dawnwalker, and plenty else besides.

You demanded it (probably, I haven't checked), and FGS at Gamescom is finally doing it. It's finally bringing together Solid Snake and Lady Dimitrescu. The show will be hosted by none other than David Hayter and Maggie Robertson, so expect a good showing for people saying 'You're pretty good' and for at least like 12 guys to lose their hands.

How to watch the Future Games Show at Gamescom

The show will go out pretty much everywhere that can hold a stream, and you can catch it on Twitch, YouTube, Steam, X, Facebook, TikTok, GamesRadar, PC Gamer, Gamespot, BiliBili and more.

If English isn't your language of choice (who can blame you? None of these words sound like how they're written), it'll also go out in American Sign Language and British Sign Language YouTube Premieres as well as dedicated streams with localised subtitles in Spanish, German, French, Polish, Portuguese, Italian, Thai, Hindi, Simplified Chinese, Japanese and Korean.

Once the main event is over, stay tuned for FGS Live from Gamescom right after, a 40-minute showcase featuring even more trailers, announcements, and world premieres. Then come back a week later on Sunday, August 24 for the Best of Gamescom, to see what's hot on the showfloor. You won't even have to queue.