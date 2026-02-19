Fill out our quick questionnaire about your gaming habits and you could nab a $300 Amazon voucher

I have a pretty sweet gig, I must admit. I sit here, write my indefensible videogame takes down, and then publish them for money. The only downside is that I'm obliged to put my name at the top, and the legions who disagree with me can easily mock me. "More like Badshua Dumblens," they write, unaware or uncaring that it cuts to my core.

What if you could air your videogame opinions and (stand a chance to) get money completely anonymously? Boy, that'd be something. And it is! Because we want you to share your thoughts and habits when it comes to gaming in 2026 in our ongoing survey. What do you play, where do you play it, how many are you playing with? You know, that kind of thing.

Fill out the whole survey before it closes on March 8, 2026 and you'll be in with a chance of winning an Amazon voucher worth $300/£250. Which is basically as good as fiat currency, given the range of things Bezos will sell you.

