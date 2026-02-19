Fill out our quick questionnaire about your gaming habits and you could nab a $300 Amazon voucher
We hunger for your takes.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Every Friday
GamesRadar+
Your weekly update on everything you could ever want to know about the games you already love, games we know you're going to love in the near future, and tales from the communities that surround them.
Every Thursday
GTA 6 O'clock
Our special GTA 6 newsletter, with breaking news, insider info, and rumor analysis from the award-winning GTA 6 O'clock experts.
Every Friday
Knowledge
From the creators of Edge: A weekly videogame industry newsletter with analysis from expert writers, guidance from professionals, and insight into what's on the horizon.
Every Thursday
The Setup
Hardware nerds unite, sign up to our free tech newsletter for a weekly digest of the hottest new tech, the latest gadgets on the test bench, and much more.
Every Wednesday
Switch 2 Spotlight
Sign up to our new Switch 2 newsletter, where we bring you the latest talking points on Nintendo's new console each week, bring you up to date on the news, and recommend what games to play.
Every Saturday
The Watchlist
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we've got you covered.
Once a month
SFX
Get sneak previews, exclusive competitions and details of special events each month!
I have a pretty sweet gig, I must admit. I sit here, write my indefensible videogame takes down, and then publish them for money. The only downside is that I'm obliged to put my name at the top, and the legions who disagree with me can easily mock me. "More like Badshua Dumblens," they write, unaware or uncaring that it cuts to my core.
What if you could air your videogame opinions and (stand a chance to) get money completely anonymously? Boy, that'd be something. And it is! Because we want you to share your thoughts and habits when it comes to gaming in 2026 in our ongoing survey. What do you play, where do you play it, how many are you playing with? You know, that kind of thing.
Fill out the whole survey before it closes on March 8, 2026 and you'll be in with a chance of winning an Amazon voucher worth $300/£250. Which is basically as good as fiat currency, given the range of things Bezos will sell you.
Quick note: there are some T&Cs for the prize draw, as PC Gamer remains inexplicably subject to various national and international laws (we're working on it). The most notable are that you've gotta be 18 years old or more and a resident of either the US or UK. Sorry, everyone else! Here are the full terms:
The prize draw opens at 12:00 (BST) on 16/02/2026 and closes at 12:00 (BST) on 8/03/2026.. Late or incomplete entries will be disqualified. 18+, UK and US residents only (excluding Rhode Island, Guam, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, U.S. military installations in foreign countries, or any other U.S. territory where prohibited or restricted by law, and employees of Future). One entry per household. No automated entries allowed.
One of Josh's first memories is of playing Quake 2 on the family computer when he was much too young to be doing that, and he's been irreparably game-brained ever since. His writing has been featured in Vice, Fanbyte, and the Financial Times. He'll play pretty much anything, and has written far too much on everything from visual novels to Assassin's Creed. His most profound loves are for CRPGs, immersive sims, and any game whose ambition outstrips its budget. He thinks you're all far too mean about Deus Ex: Invisible War.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.