Send us your wildest gaming clips from GTA 5 and you could win a $100 Steam gift card

Last month we launched a fun new feature: PC Gamer Clips! The coolest thing about this new feature is that it features, well, you. We know you're having a great time playing games, so why not record your best, wildest, and weirdest moments, then send the clips to us so we can share them with everyone on our site and social channels?

And, psst: there's a little something in it for ya, too. Each month our editors will pick their favorite submitted clip and proclaim it the winner—and the prize is a $100 Steam gift card! (Please note: restrictions apply, and the prize is only available if you're a US or UK resident.)

So, the next time you're gaming, make sure you're recording it, too. If something funny or strange or completely awesome happens, just snip it (the video needs to be under 10GB) and send it to us using the handy-dandy form on our Clips page. You might wind up featured on our social channels or the Clips page itself.

While we're happy to see clips from whatever games you're playing, in March we'd especially love to highlight GTA 5. We know you're all playing it and watching it being played: GTA Online is pretty much always the number one game on Twitch no matter what else is going on in the gaming world. So jump into GTA 5, have some fun, and send us clips of the wild stuff going on in there. And if you're not playing it, no worries—we still want to see clips from whatever your current gaming obsession is.

Here's a quick reminder just how easy it is to share your clips with us:

Step 1: Clip It

Record yourself playing a game! When something scary, funny, exciting, or strange happens, save a clip of it, and make sure it's under 10GB. Steam's new background recording feature is perfect for this.

Step 2: Ship it

Using the submission form on our Clips page, give us some information about the video and yourself (we want to give you full credit, unless you'd prefer to remain anonymous) and upload your clip.

That's it! Piece of cake. We're looking forward to seeing your wildest moments in GTA 5, GTA Online, or whatever games you're playing these days. Head to PC Gamer Clips to get started and see all the fun clips we're already featuring.