WoW's combat UI mods break with this week's pre-patch, marking an enormous change for the 20-year-old MMO

News
By published

It's finally time.

Xal&#039;atath stares, unimpressed, in a close-up of her void-ridden eyes in the World of Warcraft: Midnight trailer.
(Image credit: Blizzard)

World of Warcraft's changing in a big way—announced a while back, Blizzard's decided that you shouldn't have to download a huge list of UI mods (addons) just to play at a competitive level with others, and will kneecap the ones related to combat in this week's patch. Depending on when you're reading this, it might've done it already, given the patch launches on January 20.

Alright, "kneecap" is harsh. Blizzard's made an effort through rounds of beta testing, and continual conversations with addon developers, to try and thread the needle between functionality and form. Basically, the developer doesn't want addons to be required—but anything that's cosmetic can stay.

Still, Blizzard's also made efforts to cover a lot of the functionality that some of these addons tackled—an improved cooldown manager, updated nameplates, home-grown DPS meter, and more are all part of this update, which you can read about via the patch notes on the game's site.

I do not envy the task Blizzard's got ahead of it, even if it's clearly done a ton of work to get the game's combat mostly addon-free. What we're going to see is a constant series of negotiations between what the community wants and the studio's own capabilities. We've seen some of that already, with certain spells whitelisted for use with addons—either in preparations for changes Blizzard's not yet made, or for concession's sake.

Best MMOsBest strategy gamesBest open world gamesBest survival gamesBest horror games

Best MMOs: Most massive
Best strategy games: Number crunching
Best open world games: Unlimited exploration
Best survival games: Live craft love
Best horror games: Fight or flight

Harvey Randall
Harvey Randall
Staff Writer

Harvey's history with games started when he first begged his parents for a World of Warcraft subscription aged 12, though he's since been cursed with Final Fantasy 14-brain and a huge crush on G'raha Tia. He made his start as a freelancer, writing for websites like Techradar, The Escapist, Dicebreaker, The Gamer, Into the Spine—and of course, PC Gamer. He'll sink his teeth into anything that looks interesting, though he has a soft spot for RPGs, soulslikes, roguelikes, deckbuilders, MMOs, and weird indie titles. He also plays a shelf load of TTRPGs in his offline time. Don't ask him what his favourite system is, he has too many.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.