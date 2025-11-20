WoW game director steps in to reassure players that its AddOn overhaul is a work in progress, and the temporary death of cosmetic mods is simply 'collateral damage that we are working on repairing'

Beta means beta.

World of Warcraft is currently chipping away at the mammoth task of calling curtains on combat UI mods—called AddOns—to try and wrangle some control of the 21-year-old MMO back. After all, if you can automate just about everything, then you need to build classes, raids, and boss fights around a batch of third-party installs, which, er, isn't good.

The problem being, these combat mods are often used for things other than raw, sweaty, glorious DPS and efficiency. For example, cleaning up visual noise and making the game more accessible. Or, in some cases, just customising superficial elements of the UI to your liking—whether to combat colour blindness or for the aesthetic.

In other words, it's probably fine not to set your expectations of what the final product will be based on, well, a testing phase—especially given Blizzard's really rolling its proverbial sleeves up and getting stuck on in there. You can't make an omelette without cracking a few eggs. Besides, there are other things to fret about—like fashion, which is actually looking a smidge dire.

