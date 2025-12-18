WoW devs plan to 'whitelist' spells for use in combat mods and addons, and while it looks like Blizzard's going soft, I'm not sure that's the whole picture

News
By published

Pooling resources.

Xal&#039;atath, the central villain of The War Within, holds the Dark Heart close to her chest and delivers a smirk that may slay even the mightiest champion.
(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

World of Warcraft, as you might've heard, is taking combat mods (addons) to task—the philosophy being that combat addons shouldn't provide a competitive advantage in WoW anymore. That means no more WeakAuras, no more programmable boss-fight mechanics, and no more addons that can straight-up if>then entire parts of your class for you.

Well. Kinda. In recent beta builds, Blizzard has been loosening up some of these restrictions for select spells—or "whitelisting" them, as Blizzard puts it. That's per a dev post to the WoWUIDev Discord, shared here by WoWhead.

  1. Blizzard's gone all soft from its previous hardline stances.
  2. This is a beta, and Blizzard's just exploring its options.
  3. Blizzard is only whitelisting options it'll be adding to the base UI in the future.

If I were a betting man—I'm not, Christmas is expensive this year—I'd say it's a mixture of two and three. Two because, well, one should never read too deeply into choices made during a beta. But three because, as game director Ion Hazzikostas said late November:

"If you think the default UI is ugly, or you prefer your secondary resources displayed in a certain way, that's entirely your prerogative, and we want there to be as many possible AddOn options to allow you to change the size, shape, color, texture, and location of every element (as long as those changes aren't driven by real-time combat logic) in Midnight and beyond."

Unless the plan has changed—and I would be surprised if it did—I reckon these spell whitelists are just step one of a plan to also include better resource tracking for those spells as part of the game's base UI, either through class-specific UI elements ala FF14's job gauges, or working in improvements to the cooldown manager.

It's just simpler for Blizzard to, when given pain-points, whitelist those specific spells while it works on a solution, which I'm broadly in favour of. It'd be petty to keep glaring holes in its class/UI open without letting AddOn creators fix them, all because it hasn't gotten around to patching them up itself yet.

Best MMOsBest strategy gamesBest open world gamesBest survival gamesBest horror games

Best MMOs: Most massive
Best strategy games: Number crunching
Best open world games: Unlimited exploration
Best survival games: Live craft love
Best horror games: Fight or flight

Harvey Randall
Harvey Randall
Staff Writer

Harvey's history with games started when he first begged his parents for a World of Warcraft subscription aged 12, though he's since been cursed with Final Fantasy 14-brain and a huge crush on G'raha Tia. He made his start as a freelancer, writing for websites like Techradar, The Escapist, Dicebreaker, The Gamer, Into the Spine—and of course, PC Gamer. He'll sink his teeth into anything that looks interesting, though he has a soft spot for RPGs, soulslikes, roguelikes, deckbuilders, MMOs, and weird indie titles. He also plays a shelf load of TTRPGs in his offline time. Don't ask him what his favourite system is, he has too many.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.