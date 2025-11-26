World of Warcraft: Midnight might be the MMO's biggest expansion yet, and it's coming out in March

Blizzard has finally put a date on when the MMO will change forever.

A screencap of the World of Warcraft: Midnight Gamescom 2025 Opening Night Live cinematic trailer. A dark-haired elf looks toward the viewer, her face covered in a violet hue.
(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

It's a momentous time for World of Warcraft. The next expansion, Midnight, will shift how the game is played for everyone with sweeping changes to the most popular combat mods and the long-awaited introduction of player housing.

This new era for the MMO will begin when Midnight launches on March 2.

Everything else seems to be going pretty smoothly—well, except the fish that ate everyone's frame rate. Every day I see people coming up with new and clever ways to make skylights and libraries with player housing. And, while it's not all positive, discussion around the story now that Azeroth has been invaded by towering void monsters seems to have everyone curious about how it'll play out.

