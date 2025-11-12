Mark your calendars: World of Warcraft will finally have player housing after 21 years when The War Within's final patch arrives next month

News
By published

The Midnight expansion prologue is less than a month away.

A promotional screenshot of World of Warcraft: The War Within. Two elves stand next to each other on a cliff&#039;s edge looking out at a full moon in the night sky.
(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

The lull before a new expansion hits World of Warcraft has been dragged out for months in the past, but this time Blizzard isn't going to hold back the new stuff for very long. A patch is coming on December 2 that will act as a prologue to the Midnight expansion, and it'll mark the long, long-awaited arrival of player housing to the MMO.

Patch 11.2.7, The Warning, is described as a prologue in Blizzard's announcement blog post. This is your opportunity to catch up on the events of The War Within and to refresh yourself on the big players in Midnight.

2025 gamesBest PC gamesFree PC gamesBest FPS gamesBest RPGsBest co-op games

2025 games: This year's upcoming releases
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together

Tyler Colp

Tyler has covered videogames and PC hardware for 15 years. He regularly spends time playing and reporting on games like Diablo 4, Elden Ring, Overwatch 2, and Final Fantasy 14. While his specialty is in action RPGs and MMOs, he's driven to cover all sorts of games whether they're broken, beautiful, or bizarre.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.