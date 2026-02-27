World of Warcraft Midnight's Eversong Woods has a bunch of different treasures for you to find, and one of the trickiest is the triple-locked safebox. Tucked under an unassuming cart in the woods, it's very easy to overlook this treasure. Even once you've found it, you need to open it, and that's easier said than done.

Plus, the triple-locked safebox is one of nine different treasures to collect in the Eversong Woods to complete the associated Treasures of Eversong achievement to earn the Sootpaw pet. So, opening this safebox isn't just a reward in and of itself, but also part of a greater whole.

Below, I'll outline all the locations you need to visit to open the triple-locked safebox. It's only a short walk between them, so it won't take you long, and then you can get back to hunting for other treasures.

How to open the triple-locked safebox in WoW Midnight

First off, you need to find the triple-locked safebox, which is next to a broken cart in Windrunner Village, at the coordinates 39, 76, in the south of Eversong Woods.

Once there, to open the box, you need to equip the torch next to the safebox to reveal three keys scattered around Windrunner Village, which you need to collect:

Battered Key

Battered Key: Next to a ramp leading up to the second story of a building, to the direct west.

Worn Key

Worn Key: Northeast of the Battered Key, to the left of the Decrepit Ranger Construct at the base of a tree.

Tarnished Key

Tarnished Key: Up the road to the east of the chest itself, next to a boulder.

The torch buff lasts for about 15 minutes, but you can go back to the torch to re-up it in case you run out.

Grab all three keys and return to the triple-locked safebox to crack it open. Inside, you'll find the Gemmed Eversong Lantern for your home, and 50 Silvermoon Court reputation. If you want more Gemmed Eversong Lanterns to decorate your house, then you can also buy them from Sathren Azuredawn in Fairbreeze Village for 750 Voidlight Marl, which you'll earn from doing basically anything in the Midnight expansion.