World of Warcraft: Midnight players found an empty campsite that references 2019's planet-hopping puzzler Outer Wilds

At the edge of the world in a World of Warcraft: Midnight zone consumed by overwhelming darkness is an abandoned campsite. That campsite, as Reddit user Ban_Annerz realized, isn't just any campsite; it's a reference to the 2019 space exploration puzzle game Outer Wilds.

For anyone just jumping into Midnight or taking their time leveling up, the campsite might be unreachable. It's located in the Voidstorm, an area that is designed for players almost at the end of the expansion's campaign.

Ban_Annerz provided the coordinates (51,83) in a comment on their post and described the scene: "A campfire at the end of the world surrounded by a chair, a few oddly specific instruments, and a marshmallow on a stick."

"I was so excited when I found this spot, but none of my WoW friends have played Outer Wilds so I was curious if anyone else interpreted this the same way," they added.

The banjo is the first thing I noticed because one of my favorite Outer Wilds characters, Riebeck, plays the instrument and takes the lead on the game's theme song. Outer Wilds is a time loop game where you explore planets and solve puzzles to figure out why the sun explodes every 22 minutes. Every time you die, you wake back up in front of a campfire where you can roast marshmallows.

The campsite mirrors one that you visit at a critical moment in the game, surrounded by your buddies playing music at the end of the world. Riebeck plays the banjo, Gabbro plays the flute, and Chert plays the drums. The Voidstorm is a fitting place to stick the reference as it's the closest you can get to a dying planet in WoW's current storyline.

WoW is full of pop culture references, especially when it comes to its quest names, but I've always liked ones that you can go and find in the world, like the nod to Dark Souls' Solaire. I hope that anyone who passes by the campsite looks into what it is and considers playing one of the best adventure games of all time, at least when there's a lull in Midnight updates.