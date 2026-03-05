World of Warcraft Midnight has added a handful of different treasures for you to collect, tying into the Treasures of the Eversong Woods achievement, such as the Triple-Locked Safebox. While the others are located in the woods itself, the Rookery Cache is hiding away in Silvermoon City.

More specifically, it's atop a floating tower called the Sunwing Rookery in the Falconwing Square, located in the west of the city at the map coordinates 24, 69. You'll need to fly up here using your mount. Once you get here, you've still got to open the thing. So, here's how to crack open the Rookery Cache.

How to open the Rookery Cache in WoW Midnight

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Blizzard) (Image credit: Blizzard) (Image credit: Blizzard)

To open the Rookery Cache, you need the key, so speak to the Farstrider Aerieminder vendor by the balcony to buy some Tasty Meat, then place it on the floor next to the Mischevious Chick opposite the chest. It'll drop the key, letting you waltz on over to the Cache to claim your prize. If you can't interact with the spot on the ground to place the food, then you've been hit by a bug, so log out and log back in.

What is your prize, exactly? You'll get 50 Silvermoon Court reputation and, most importantly, the Sunwing Hatchling pet, AKA the Mischievous Chick you've just fed some meat.

As mentioned, while the Rookery Cache isn't in the Eversong Woods, it is still part of the Treasures of the Eversong Woods achievement. This requires you to collect nine hidden treasures to ultimately earn the cute (and terrifying) Sootpaw companion. I'd say it's well worth the effort, given how quickly you can dig up some of these valuables.