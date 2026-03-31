WoW players are beating Mythic+ dungeons at a rapid pace, and it's raising fears about difficulty

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Dungeons, no drag-ons.

An image from an underground troll temple in World of Warcraft.
(Image credit: Blizzard)

World of Warcraft: Midnight's first Season is in proper swing, and there's been a lot of concerns about the difficulty—the first part of the world first race, split up between the Voidspire and the March on Quel'Danas, has come and gone so quickly it's had hardcore raiders sitting on their thumbs.

That's due to a lot of reasons. Thinned-out addons, class simplification, easier fights, and faster gearing methods—and, as WoWHead shares, some of the fastest Mythic+ grind completion times in recent history.

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There has, however, been a considered effort by Blizzard to make them more accessible—see the new modifier that, at lower difficulties, gives a path for tanks to follow rather than having them rely on addons. Self-described "Loa of statistics" Jordan shares on X that, looking at the Raider.io numbers, around 92% of players are beating them within the timer—compared to the numbers of 78.2%-79.4% in all three seasons of The War Within.

Furthermore, in a separate post last week, Jordan noted that there were "more [level 10 keys] timed in the last 18 hours than there [were] all of week one of [season 1 of The War Within]." As WoWHead notes, one of the modifiers, "Xal'atath's Guile", reduces the timer by fifteen seconds whenever someone dies—and was moved from level 7 keys in The War Within to level 10 keys in Midnight.

On the other hand, user Strachmed writes: "I am almost there (3k) week one. My vault is already full of myth track gear … I'm probably going to be done with WoW three weeks into the season, when usually it lasts longer."

It's a toughie—you can absolutely make the argument that WoW's higher difficulties have been pretty unassailable in the past, Mythic+ included. The assumed knowledge going into a key was always pretty high, as was the usage of AddOns, and that's certainly something that put me off the last time I gave it a bash in Dragonflight.

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Harvey Randall
Harvey Randall
Staff Writer

Harvey's history with games started when he first begged his parents for a World of Warcraft subscription aged 12, though he's since been cursed with Final Fantasy 14-brain and a huge crush on G'raha Tia. He made his start as a freelancer, writing for websites like Techradar, The Escapist, Dicebreaker, The Gamer, Into the Spine—and of course, PC Gamer. He'll sink his teeth into anything that looks interesting, though he has a soft spot for RPGs, soulslikes, roguelikes, deckbuilders, MMOs, and weird indie titles. He also plays a shelf load of TTRPGs in his offline time. Don't ask him what his favourite system is, he has too many.

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