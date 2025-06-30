Space Marine 2 will celebrate its first anniversary with a 'large-scale update' in September, and another year of free and paid content is on the way

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 3 is now officially in development, but that doesn't mean Saber Interactive is finished with Space Marine 2. Quite the opposite, in fact: The studio announced today that another year of free and paid content for the game is on the way, as is a new "large scale update" set to go live in September.

"We’re happy to announce that a second year of both free and DLC content included in a new yearly season pass is on the way!" Saber and publisher Focus Entertainment wrote in today's update on Steam. "This extended support to Space Marine 2 has been possible thanks to your unwavering support, so once again, thank you very much for being part of it! Expect new PvE missions, enemies, weapons, and… more."

Saber did reveal one piece of new kit coming to Space Marine 2, not as part of the second year of content but the 10.0 update: The Power Axe, while "will have its own moveset, execution animations, etc." I don't know why you'd want one of these over a good gun, but I suppose you never have to worry about running out of ammo.

It does look pretty badass, too.

(Image credit: Saber Interactve)

Saber also revealed that a new Techmarine class is being developed for both PvE and PvP gameplay. Techmarines are basically the mechanics and tech support of the Space Marines: Saber said more information on the new class will be revealed in the next community update, and in the meantime you can dive into the lore on Fandom's WH40K wiki.

But with all the good news comes a bit of bad: A new PvP mode that was intended to be released in the upcoming 9.0 update has been delayed to the 10.0 update instead. Saber did offer a bit of insight into what it will deliver, however: The new mode will take place on a new map, it will pit Chaos against Chaos in some undetermined but ominous-sounding way, and players will also be able to take control of the Helbrute, one of Space Marine 2's bosses. Because of the mode's focus on Chaos, new Chaos armors will also be added to the game.

More details on what's coming in the Space Marine 2 10.0 update and the new PvP mode will be shared in community updates in July and August.