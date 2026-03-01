Space Marine 2 players are not happy with its new $5 voice lines DLC: 'Just scummy as hell'

It's been a good time for Space Marine 2 lately. The new Techmarine class is up and at 'em, giant axe and all. It's also been a rough time for Space Marine 2 lately. As reported by IGN, a new DLC has just been released that promises loads of new voice lines—while it technically does what you might expect, fans are less than satisfied.

You don't have to peruse the Steam reviews for very long to see why. It's five smackers for a few face options and a bunch of hollers and grunts, which meant it had an uphill battle delivering something worthwhile to begin with, but it has some understandable pain points for users.

For one, the default character voice for your chosen class will randomly interrupt your new voice with any lines that involve certain mission objectives. Unless you're roleplaying an impressionist, it's a weird switch-up.

Players are also unhappy with the quality; one Steam review from user G The Glamorous said "These paid voices don't have as many voiced lines as the original classes, they lack banters and interact lines. Equipping these voices basically locks you into an inferior experience compared to original voices."

IGN also points out that fans on social media have wondered if the pack even includes the advertised 450 lines—some claim that that figure must include filler grunts and different language versions, as the in-game results feel slight. Other reviewers criticized the quality level of what is included, saying they feel "less like new personalities and more like alternate voice filters," as one reviewer put it.

This voice pack contributes to a growing heap of bite-sized DLC on Space Marine 2's store page, but to my knowledge, this is the first that's gotten such intense blowback. A Reddit thread with a user's confirmed refund of the DLC titled "I'm just sad" currently has nearly 3,000 upvotes.

Original poster Existing_Theory_8708 said in that thread, "I know they’d have to add voice lines to every new and existing mission, but that’s what you should be paying them to do. Why would they not go all the way and just release the pack at a higher price?" A comment from user PrincessKnightAmber reads, "This is just scummy as hell on Saber’s part."