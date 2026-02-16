The Dawn of War 4 team isn't worried about Total War: Warhammer 40k: 'This is definitely a case of holy s***, it's two cakes'
'It's a good time to be a Warhammer fan'.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Every Friday
GamesRadar+
Your weekly update on everything you could ever want to know about the games you already love, games we know you're going to love in the near future, and tales from the communities that surround them.
Every Thursday
GTA 6 O'clock
Our special GTA 6 newsletter, with breaking news, insider info, and rumor analysis from the award-winning GTA 6 O'clock experts.
Every Friday
Knowledge
From the creators of Edge: A weekly videogame industry newsletter with analysis from expert writers, guidance from professionals, and insight into what's on the horizon.
Every Thursday
The Setup
Hardware nerds unite, sign up to our free tech newsletter for a weekly digest of the hottest new tech, the latest gadgets on the test bench, and much more.
Every Wednesday
Switch 2 Spotlight
Sign up to our new Switch 2 newsletter, where we bring you the latest talking points on Nintendo's new console each week, bring you up to date on the news, and recommend what games to play.
Every Saturday
The Watchlist
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we've got you covered.
Once a month
SFX
Get sneak previews, exclusive competitions and details of special events each month!
It's rare for us Warhammer fans to have a really big 40k game on the horizon, so having two inbound at the same time, and both strategy games at that, is a pretty notable occurrence. Both Dawn of War 4 and Total War: Warhammer 40k are set to drop in the not too distant future—but is King Art Games worried about sharing the 40k strategy spotlight with Creative Assembly?
Late last month I sat down with two of Dawn of War 4's developers, Senior Game Designer, Elliot Verbiest, and Game Director, Jan Theysen, and as a curious fan of both series, I brought up the topic of Total War: Warhammer 40k:
"I have a couple of friends who worked on that project at Creative Assembly, so it was super great to get in touch and congratulate them for the announcement," says Elliot Verbiest. "I have seen a couple of comments online being like 'Oh that doesn't make any sense, wouldn't they eat into each other's market?' But I think it's comparing apples and oranges. They're both real-time strategy games, but they're very different types of RTS."
As a long-time Total War fan I'm inclined to agree. Even when Dawn of War was at its most similar in Dark Crusade, which featured a turn-based overworld campaign map, Total War has always been a bit of an outlier. While you can describe it as an RTS based on its battles, it doesn't really account for a lot of the game, or most of its campaign play.
"It's the same as how Dawn of War isn't Starcraft, and Starcraft isn't Total War, and so on and so forth," explains Verbiest. "So yeah, this is definitely a case of 'Holy shit, it's two cakes!' I'm super thrilled for Creative Assembly that they've got this going on right now. It's a good time to be a Warhammer fan."
While Dawn of War 4 is set to launch in 2026, it will likely be a couple of years at least before Total War: Warhammer 40k releases. As mentioned in their developer roundtable, we'll be getting a bigger info dump in late 2026, meaning 2027 onwards is the very earliest we might see it. That said, Mechanicus 2 is also launching this year, making it an extremely auspicious time to be a 40k fan, especially if you love cogboys and their binaric banter like I do.
If you'd like to read more of my interview with Elliot Verbiest and Jan Theysen, as well as my impressions of Dawn of War 4's Ork campaign, they'll both be featured in PC Gamer magazine's 420 UK/408 US issues in late February and late March respectively.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Best Warhammer games: Fantasy epics
Best Warhammer 40K games: The complete ranking
Best Warhammer TTRPGs: Across all three settings
Best Warhammer 40K books: Grimdark novels
Sean's first PC games were Full Throttle and Total Annihilation and his taste has stayed much the same since. When not scouring games for secrets or bashing his head against puzzles, you'll find him revisiting old Total War campaigns, agonizing over his Destiny 2 fit, or still trying to finish the Horus Heresy. Sean has also written for EDGE, Eurogamer, PCGamesN, Wireframe, EGMNOW, and Inverse.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.