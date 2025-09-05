Somehow, MindsEye is not dead: A new update promises to improve performance by removing 'ambient rubbish'

I had pretty much written off MindsEye as a dead issue. The first third-party game to be published by IO Interactive, it was such a mess at launch that it might also be the last; concurrent player counts on Steam have crashed to a dozen or so a day, and there's been literally no sign of life from the game or developer Build a Rocket Boy since mid-July. By all reasonable measures, it was over.

And yet, it was not over. Build a Rocket Boy punched out a new patch today, with the workmanlike name of Update 4, which it says ushers in more bug fixes, performance enhancements, and "a range of UX improvements." Interestingly, it also promises that Update 5 is in the works, with "major performance, combat and Enemy AI system improvement."

There's no marquee change here that I can see. "Trailer Tanks in Free Roam now explode when shot at," which I suppose is good—explosions are fun—and it disables "ambient rubbish" to improve performance, which leads to an obvious joke that, out of respect for the difficulty of making games, I will not make.

"NPCs that are aiming and in-cover now look more natural" is another potentially notable fix: If you recall PC Gamer editor Tyler Wilde's time with MindsEye, NPCs looking natural in combat were in awfully short supply.

Yeah, that's pretty bad, alright.

Making the patch even more of a surprise is the way the whole MindsEye situation has been so bizarre. Ahead of the game's launch, Build a Rocket Boy co-CEO accused unnamed parties of "a concerted effort to trash the game and the studio," and instead of disavowing the statement, studio founder (and former Rockstar stalwart) Leslie Benzies made essentially the same claim after MindsEye launched and tanked.

Benzies also reportedly said the studio planned to "relaunch" the game at some point, even though a significant portion of the studio was laid off after MindsEye bombed. Oh, and Build a Rocket Boy's chief financial officer and chief legal officer both quit less than two weeks before the game was set to launch. So yeah, it's been a weird one.

The obvious question now is, can MindsEye be saved? I'm not a naturally negative kind of guy, but to borrow a phrase, that's gonna be a "no" from me. The concurrent player count on Steam (via SteamDB), as I noted earlier, is vanishingly small: The release of the patch does seem to have sparked a bump—to a 24-hour peak of 26, the highest it's been since mid-August, when MindsEye briefly surged to 31 players at the same time. That's not exactly throwing off big 'Redemption Tour' vibes.

Even if MindsEye's technical problems are eventually addressed, the general consensus among players is that the game just isn't very good, and you can't patch that. And Build a Rocket Boy has done itself no favors throughout any of this: Aside from patch notes and a mid-July post on X, the studio has remained steadfastly silent, giving its community nothing to hold onto except a sense that they've been strung along and left hanging.

So yeah, it's definitely grim—but on the other hand, there is a new patch out today. Anything's possible, right? The full patch notes are below.

IMPROVEMENTS

Environment

Trailer Tanks in Free Roam now explode when shot at

Several improvements have been made to architecture and assets to help with performance

Improved weather change when player leaves the Factory at the start of Robin Hood Mission

Improved traversal on A New Job and Loose Ends missions where player may get stuck in certain assets

Visual Effects

Cutscene VFX performance improvements

Cutscene VFX management changes and Niagara system updates to reduce CPU spikes and overall frame rate

Disabled ambient rubbish to improve performance

NPC

Small performance improvement on Robots

NPCs that are aiming and in-cover now look more natural

Art

General performance improvements: shaders, assets, collisions

UI

Resolved inconsistent dropdown menu behaviour in graphics settings, ensuring reliable input response

Added the ability to skip cinematics

Audio

Audio Optimisation regarding Mass Vehicles

Music adjustments throughout MindsEye missions

Added Destruction SFX on Glass Bottle Props

Missions

Conditional dialogue now triggers with more natural pacing

The companion drone torch is now automatically enabled when entering or starting in dark areas

Animation

Optimised the ambient and civilian animations.

Exit/entry animations no longer play for driverless vehicles

Gameplay

Aim assist will focus on enemies in vehicle turrets over the driver

BUG FIXES

Various Mission flow bug fixes

Fixed pixelated reflection in Rocket Transporter window

Fixed Industrial vent asset to help with performance

Resolved an issue where players transitioning from Meeting Marco Silva to Executive Paranoia could drive through objects and fall through the map

Fixed ambient animation glitches in Welcome to Redrock City

Fixed an issue where camera rotation was lost after cutscenes

Several lighting LOD pop issues fixed in cutscenes

Fixed a bug where burning vehicles wouldn’t transition to destroyed state

Fixed several traversal issues in world where the player may get stuck

Fixed an issue in The Ziggurat where a hole in wall allowed players to climb through and trap themselves

Fixed an issue in Oh Lily! where players could get stuck in Morrison's Silo without a way to get back out

Fixed collision on glass roof of Silva Factory

Fixed a number of Character Model issues in cutscenes that made them look deformed and stretched for a few frames

Resolved Silva’s teeth looking too bright on medium/ lower settings on PC

NPCs no longer freeze when interacting with certain objects

Weapon Wheel hover SFX is now triggered correctly, without delays

PC only

The character Red Sand Male 25 is now available for use in Build.MindsEye

Fixed a UI issue where backing out of a submenu in 'Build' caused the second-last selected tile to remain highlighted

Fixed a bug where the ‘effects’ tile would remain highlighted after returning to Build mode from Play mode

Fixed an issue where the placement header text overlapped UI elements in the asset settings menu when playing in French

Fixed a bug causing specific Korean characters to appear invisible in vehicle spawner labels

Fixed a localization issue where the French translation of “Total PI” overlapped with the performance impact number in the top toolbar

Replaced the incorrect icon used for the MindsEye menu button in Play/ Build with a proper menu icon

[Min Spec Performance Improvement]: Disabled Nanite compute materials as it has a negative effect on GPU rendering time in our game, especially on older Nvidia Graphics Cards

[Min Spec Performance Improvement]: Fixed an issue where our Nanite render pipeline always used the Hardware Rasterizer path rather than correctly splitting between Hardware Rasterizer and Software Rasterizer

BUILD.MINDSEYE PATCH NOTES – PC ONLY

HIGHLIGHTS

Added a new “Player Content” Tile to the MindsEye Play Menu where all Builders published content will be immediately available to browse and play

Updated UGC Moderation flow from Pre-Moderation to Post-Moderation

Player made content will now be automatically accessible in the new “Player Content” Tile

A new Tile for “Curated Content” has been added, that will highlight player content picked by Build A Rocket Boy

IMPROVEMENTS

Publishing UGC Content

Added a toggle to enable or disable Logic Nodes from being captured in the thumbnail capture of UGC Content

Logic Nodes

Timer Nodes improved; you can update or refresh their value at any time through multiple other logic nodes, and can now be refreshed infinitely

Timer Logic Nodes now support decimal places up to .000

Custom UI Nodes updated to always be set to “Node Active” = True, by default

Attributes Menu, Catalogue & Versioning

Minor QoL & screen position improvements to the Creator HUD, Attributes Menu & Tools

Minor QoL improvements to naming, duplicated items, missing thumbnails or icons in the Assets Catalogue

Updated the search functionality in Assets Catalogue to take into account both object name and the tags

Added a warning when the player reaches the maximum number of allowed versions when creating new versions

Added missing hotkeys to the Controls Panel for Inserting Path Points

Multiple fixes and QoL improvements to existing set of Featured Stamps

Added more Stamps to the Featured Stamps tile

BUG FIXES