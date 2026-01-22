The Arknights: Endfield codes have arrived. There was a moment where I thought Gryphline wouldn't release any freebies for players on launch—hell, despite having code redemption systems, some games straight-up refuse to hand out freebies on PC release (I'm looking at you, Blue Protocol: Star Resonance).

Thankfully, though, we've got four whole codes to redeem this time, including a PC exclusive one. The valuable currency you'll get from these is Oroberyl, which will let you 'headhunt' operators, which is to say, pull for characters, though there are other items and currencies included, such as T-Creds.

Below, I'll explain how to redeem Arknights: Endfield codes and unlock the code redemption system, plus I'll update the list whenever new codes drop, so you can quickly redeem your freebies for a little extra currency.

Active Arknights: Endfield codes

ENDFIELD4PC - 2x Advanced Combat Records, 2x Arms INSP Kit, and 13,000 T-Creds (PC-EXCLUSIVE CODE)

- 2x Advanced Combat Records, 2x Arms INSP Kit, and 13,000 T-Creds (PC-EXCLUSIVE CODE) RETURNOFALL - 500 Oroberyl, 30x Elementary Combat Records, 30x Arms Inspectors, 5x Protoprisms, 5x Protodisks, and 6,000 T-Creds

- 500 Oroberyl, 30x Elementary Combat Records, 30x Arms Inspectors, 5x Protoprisms, 5x Protodisks, and 6,000 T-Creds ALLFIELD - 1,500 Oroberyl, 30x Elementary Combat Records, 30x Arms Inspectors, 5x Protoprisms, 5x Protodisks, 1x Mark of Perseverance, and 6,000 T-Creds

- 1,500 Oroberyl, 30x Elementary Combat Records, 30x Arms Inspectors, 5x Protoprisms, 5x Protodisks, 1x Mark of Perseverance, and 6,000 T-Creds ENDFIELDGIFT - 150 Oroberyl, 20x Intermediate Combat Records, 20x Arms INSP Kits, and 10,000 T-Creds

How to redeem Arknights: Endfield codes

To redeem Endfield codes, you'll first have to complete the Process: Cold Start prologue and wake up on the Dijiang. Perlica will show you around, at which point, you can access the menu. To redeem your codes:

Press ESC to open the menu Select the Settings menu At the top of the screen, select the second tab from the right, for the Platform & Account menu Click the Go option to the right of Exchange Code Enter your code and redeem Collect your rewards from the in-game mailbox

The only problem is that the in-game mailbox doesn't seem to unlock until a little later on, after you complete the next Break the Siege quest, which sees you head to Talos-II and rescue the Hub Base. This is also when you unlock the ability to pull new characters so you can actually spend the currency. At this point you can access the mailbox by pressing K once the envelope icon appears in the top left of the screen.