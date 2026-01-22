All Arknights: Endfield codes and how to redeem
Get the latest free Oroberyl and other items.
The Arknights: Endfield codes have arrived. There was a moment where I thought Gryphline wouldn't release any freebies for players on launch—hell, despite having code redemption systems, some games straight-up refuse to hand out freebies on PC release (I'm looking at you, Blue Protocol: Star Resonance).
Thankfully, though, we've got four whole codes to redeem this time, including a PC exclusive one. The valuable currency you'll get from these is Oroberyl, which will let you 'headhunt' operators, which is to say, pull for characters, though there are other items and currencies included, such as T-Creds.
Below, I'll explain how to redeem Arknights: Endfield codes and unlock the code redemption system, plus I'll update the list whenever new codes drop, so you can quickly redeem your freebies for a little extra currency.
Active Arknights: Endfield codes
- ENDFIELD4PC - 2x Advanced Combat Records, 2x Arms INSP Kit, and 13,000 T-Creds (PC-EXCLUSIVE CODE)
- RETURNOFALL - 500 Oroberyl, 30x Elementary Combat Records, 30x Arms Inspectors, 5x Protoprisms, 5x Protodisks, and 6,000 T-Creds
- ALLFIELD - 1,500 Oroberyl, 30x Elementary Combat Records, 30x Arms Inspectors, 5x Protoprisms, 5x Protodisks, 1x Mark of Perseverance, and 6,000 T-Creds
- ENDFIELDGIFT - 150 Oroberyl, 20x Intermediate Combat Records, 20x Arms INSP Kits, and 10,000 T-Creds
How to redeem Arknights: Endfield codes
To redeem Endfield codes, you'll first have to complete the Process: Cold Start prologue and wake up on the Dijiang. Perlica will show you around, at which point, you can access the menu. To redeem your codes:
- Press ESC to open the menu
- Select the Settings menu
- At the top of the screen, select the second tab from the right, for the Platform & Account menu
- Click the Go option to the right of Exchange Code
- Enter your code and redeem
- Collect your rewards from the in-game mailbox
The only problem is that the in-game mailbox doesn't seem to unlock until a little later on, after you complete the next Break the Siege quest, which sees you head to Talos-II and rescue the Hub Base. This is also when you unlock the ability to pull new characters so you can actually spend the currency. At this point you can access the mailbox by pressing K once the envelope icon appears in the top left of the screen.
