Tank mains are eating well in the Marvel Rivals 3.5 patch notes, except for Thor, God of Short Circuits

We're officially in the swing of the faster seasonal update cycle, seeing a brand-new character each and every month, alongside a suite of new, tweaked, and retired team-up abilities. To make matters even worse, it's time for the Marvel Rivals Season 3.5 patch notes to stir the pot even more.

Below, I'll go over all the buffs and nerfs coming alongside the Marvel Rivals Season 3.5 release date on Friday, August 8. Please don't shoot the messenger if your main has been gutted—though they probably deserved it, ok. I'm just pleased that my favourite tank is getting buffed again.

Marvel Rivals Season 3.5 patch notes

Welcome to Season 3.5 | Dev Vision Vol. 08 | Marvel Rivals - YouTube Watch On

The big winners of the 3.5 update are undoubtedly tanks, most of which are seeing some nice upgrades to their kits. Hey, even Thor is getting a buff (including a new anti-air feature like The Thing in the previous update), though it's not going to move the needle in his favour all that much. Sorry, Thor mains.

To all you healers, I'll give you prior warning that Spider-Man and Iron Fist are getting powered up…for some reason. To make matters worse, the pest that is Black Panther is getting a rather meaningless nerf that will only make bad players worse while good ones continue to wipe the floor. Bullying the backline has never been so easy, though maybe that's why tanks got the spotlight in this update.

These are all the balance changes being made to both heroes and team-up abilities in Season 3.5:

Doctor Strange

The Master of the Mystic Arts—and my favourite tank—is getting another batch of buffs to claw back some of his power that was lost in Season 1 and 2:

🟢 Increase Daggers of Denak projectile charges from 8 to 10. 🟢 Reduce Cloak of Levitation cooldown from 15 seconds to 12 seconds.

Groot

Everyone's favourite flora colossus, who was already an incredibly strong tank in the right hands, is being treated to some additional reach. Keep in mind that Groot's also got a new team-up ability with Mantis that causes his walls to heal allies, so he'll be a great pick in Season 3.5:

🟢 Increase Vine Strike range from 20m to 22m. 🟢 Increase Flora Colossus effect range radius from 20m to 24m.

Magneto

Arguably the most tanky of tanks, Magneto's seeing a slight nerf to his survivability:

🔴 Reduce Metal Bulwark and Iron Bulwark shield value from 300 to 250.

Thor

While the God of Thunder is getting a jolt of power in Season 3.5, including a counter to flying heroes (sort of), it's still not enough to make him meta in Season 3.5:

🟢 Gain one Thorforce upon exiting the Awakening Rune awakened state. 🟢 New Lightning Realm effect that causes enemies leaving its boundary to be grounded for two seconds, restricting aerial abilities.

Black Panther

After addressing his hit detection bug in a recent update, T'Challa's actually seeing a slight nerf. However, I don't think it'll make that much of a difference in the hands of a Black Panther main:

🔴 Increase Spirit Rend cooldown from 8 seconds to 10 seconds.

Iron Fist

Lin Lie, already the bane of all healers, is getting a handful of buffs to account for the loss of his team-up anchor status in Season 3.5. Iron Fist mains rejoice, I guess? The rest of us will cower:

🟢 Increase Jeet Kune Do's fifth strike damage from 50 to 55. 🟢 Increase Yat Jee Chung Kuen percentage damage of the enemy's max health per strike from 2.1% to 2.7%. 🟢 Adjust Harmony recovery bonus health decay start time from one second to two seconds. 🟢 Increase K'un-Lun Kick's first strike damage from 30 to 35.

Star-Lord

Alongside an exciting new team-up ability that lets him teleport like Tracer from Overwatch, Star-Lord is also gaining bonus survivability:

🟢 Gain 25 bonus health when using Stellar Shift, which lasts for three seconds before decaying to 0 over one second.

Wolverine

Like music to my ears as a tank main, Wolverine's actually getting hit harder than I thought in Season 3.5, though his team-up with Phoenix still makes him a pain:

🔴 Increase the energy cost of Last Stand (ultimate ability) from 2800 to 3400. 🔴 The lifesteal gained from the Primal Flame: Phoenix Warrior team-up ability no longer contributes to Wolverine's ultimate ability energy.

Spider-Man

He might not be meta, but Spider-Man is perhaps the most infuriating character to fight in Marvel Rivals. Unfortunately, Peter's being buffed once again. Those skins won't sell themselves:

🟢 Increase the damage per second of Spectacular Spin (ultimate ability) from 150 to 170.

Adam Warlock

Nerf after nerf, despite not actually being all that meta, it's finally time for Adam to get quite a sizeable upgrade. In fact, his new balance changes also include brand-new effects:

🟢 Reduce the energy cost of Karmic Revival (ultimate ability) from 5000 to 4700. 🟢 New effect for Karmic Revival causes revived allies to gain bonus health equal to 70% of their maximum health, which lasts for five seconds before decaying to 0 over two seconds. 🟢 New effect for Cosmic Cluster causes each hit to now reduce Avatar Life Stream charge times by 0.3s.

Cloak & Dagger

As one of the most powerful and popular Strategists since launch, Ty and Tandy got off light with just a slight nerf in the upcoming patch notes:

🔴 Increase the energy cost of Eternal Bond (ultimate ability) from 4000 to 4300.

Mantis

In what feels like a very unfair move, Mantis is seeing the nerf hammer strike yet again, thanks to her gaining a new team-up ability:

🟢 Increase healing by 10% with the new team-up anchor effect. 🟢 Increase Soul Resurgence (ultimate ability) excess healing to bonus health conversion rate from 0.7 to 1. 🔴 Reduce Healing Flower's healing over time effect from 12.5 per second to 10 per second. 🔴 Reduce Life Energy Blast projectile charges from 20 to 15.

Ever-Burning Bond team-up

Alongside a host of new and retired team-ups, the Ever-Burning Bond team-up ability between Human Torch and Spider-Man is getting a slight upgrade: