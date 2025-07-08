Marvel Rivals digs its heels into the gooner dirt as it reveals five new swimsuit skins, giving the people what they want: Punisher in a Speedo

Summer's here, and you know what that means: swimsuit skins, swimsuit skins everywhere. And this year, Marvel Rivals is coming out swinging with five new skins, all of which look amazing and are just as scandalous as you'd expect from NetEase.

"The legendary Marvel Swimsuit Special returns on July 9 in 'Marvel Swimsuit Special: Friends, Foes & Rivals' #1 at your local comic shop," executive producer Danny Koo announces on social media. "This issue will spotlight designs for new costumes coming soon to Marvel Rivals this summer."

As part of this announcement, Koo also shared some designs of swimsuit skins for Punisher, Psylocke, Luna Snow, Loki, and Thor. While NetEase is definitely not beating the gooner allegations, even I will admit that these skins are pretty cool.

Psylocke's costume is my favourite, mostly thanks to the pretty colours, but Punisher's super soaker-themed gun colour palette, Thor's bag full of Loki and Hela plushies, and Loki's alligator with sunglasses are also top contenders.

But the feature that is clearly drawing the most attention from fans is, without a doubt, Punisher's skull codpiece. "I can't believe they really did the skull Speedo for Punisher," one player says. While others point out that this is actually a reference from one of the old Marvel Swimsuit Specials: "Keeping history alive!"

Unfortunately, there are no further details about where these costumes will land, whether they'll be rewards for an event, or just appear in the shop. I'm hoping that at least one of these skins will be free to earn for players. It'll likely be one with less detail, like Thor or Luna Snow, while the more extravagant skins will likely end up in the shop and cost anywhere from £20-£15, although I'm crossing my fingers for a small miracle and them being even cheaper.

There's also the possibility of even more swimsuit skins gracing Marvel Rivals' screen in the upcoming months, and while it may be greedy of me to ask for this, all I want is another Jeff the Land Shark summer skin. But instead of dressing him in flowers and a funky hat, I think he needs to have a rubber ring, you know, to help him stay afloat. Thank you, I will not be taking further questions.