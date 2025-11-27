I ranked Arc Raiders skins based on how likely I am to shoot them on sight, and I've become the thing I swore to destroy

Rory Norris, Guides Writer (Image credit: Future) Last week I was: teaming up with players in Arc Raiders, and blasting the mean ones. This week I've been: clearing out my stash and filling it up just as quickly by engaging in more PvP, and now I'm thinking I'm the bad guy.

Arc Raiders already has heaps of fantastic cosmetics for every type of player, whether you're a bloodthirsty PvP'er running around in a fear-inducing mask or a humble Minion-like fisher who wouldn't hurt a fly.

After making friends with many a raider, being betrayed almost as often, and even taking a few names myself on occasion, I thought it wise for my own pre-match planning to mull over my approach. I know they say don't judge a book by its cover, but if I've got loot and there's another raider nearby, I've not got long to make a move to decide our fates.

I'm usually one to say hi and reveal my location first, and shoot only if I need to. Well, that's what I thought until I went through each outfit one by one and realised there's an awful lot of players I'd blast in a heartbeat. So, here are my very scientific findings:

Shoot on sight

You could be the nicest person on Earth, but if that's the case, you're wearing the wrong outfit, buddy.

Aviator

The Aviator skin is deceptively welcoming. It's ugly and plain, but it's the reward for a relatively late-game quest. I get the feeling that if you wear this outfit, you're trying to disarm and trick me into thinking you're minding your own business, pootling around for loot in a shirt and jeans. Well, I'm not buying it.

Striker

I love the design of this outfit, and admittedly, it's what I usually wear, but I can't shake the feeling that anyone wearing this skin is secretly out for blood. I have a sneaky suspicion that the gas mask you can unlock for this outfit is a catalyst, amplifying a player's murderous intent. In other words, it's edgy, and that appeals to a certain demographic. There's a reason Call of Duty is obsessed with tacticool outfits adorned with gas masks.

Macrame

Robes shaped like a ribcage, a cool hat and a face covering, Macrame screams PvP maniac. As a result, yeah, I'm going to blast you without a second's thought if you haven't beaten me to it, and put me in the dirt first.

Riposta

While it's technically fencing attire, and I wouldn't imagine that would fare all too well against bullets, Riposta's heavy chest armour and ominous mask paint you as a threat. I'm sorry, but if I catch you off-guard, I'm taking the shot: In fear that you'd otherwise send me packing before I could press my push-to-talk key and start bargaining.

I'm probably going to shoot because I just don't trust you

I'll watch you from a safe distance and maybe say hi, but if I've got a shred of doubt in my mind, you're eating a bullet.

Origin

It's somewhat depressing, but yes, I really don't trust players using the default Origin skin. You could be a new player, sure, and in that case I'd be more than down to team up (though low-levels can be surprisingly aggressive) and even hand out some gear to help you out.

But you could also be a hardened survivor armed to the teeth, dressed in sheep's clothing. Because of that, I'll give you a few seconds to plead your case, and I'll either blast you or create some distance. It's even more annoying because I oddly like the simplicity and bold colours of this outfit.

Bog Walker

The Bog Walker set is one of the best in the entire wardrobe, perfectly capturing the look of a swampy scientist. The thing is, I've very rarely run into a Bog Walker who wasn't trying to kill me, and those who aren't have often feigned friendship only to betray me later, which is an even worse crime. I think it's the (admittedly stylish) hood and mask that make people violent. It's cool, too cool.

The only reason I'm not killing you on sight is that I love the skin, and I've noticed Bog Walker players tend to have the best loot, so the rare non-violent ones can be helpful teammates against the Matriarch.

Cosmo

Not only is this outfit a fashion crime, but it also reminds me way too much of the Harkonnen from Dune for me to ever drop my guard. I'm sorry, you're just not very trustworthy.

Driftcoat

It's somewhat concerning that my favourite outfit in Arc Raiders, the Driftcoat, isn't the sign of a player I'd put much faith in. It's tricky because I've noticed Driftcoat players tend to be armed to the teeth, PvE experts, but the cool coat and gas mask-like helmet is pulling at the same murderous edge that the Striker outfit does.

Leviathan

It's not quite a gas mask, but the Leviathan's old-school diver attire certainly has the pizzazz that a player of ill intent often has. It's also a relatively dark skin that's hard to spot. Plus, a potential killer running around in a bulky, unquestionably uncomfortable diving suit not designed for combat is a threatening aura.

Torpedo

Torpedo is one of the most popular outfits in Arc Raiders, and it's not hard to see why: it's effortlessly eye-catching. Unfortunately, I don't trust most players in Arc Raiders. I'll call out in proximity chat with my intentions, and if you don't respond convincingly, I'm left with only one option.

Let's team up, but I'll be watching you

Thankfully the most common type of interaction I've had in Arc Raiders, these are the kind of players that you can usually team up with to kill other players or elite Arcs. There's still a chance they'll shoot you in the back though.

Ryder

Since the Ryder skin is unlocked through the free Raider Deck, it's in that happy middle ground between new players and veterans. You've not bought a cosmetic, but you're not rocking the default Origin outfit either. I'm more likely to trust and team up with Ryder's, but I'll be watching my back just in case you're biding your time. Oh, unless you're wearing the 'shoot on sight' orange and black styling with the mask, of course. In that case, you're going down.

Voyager

Like Ryder, the Voyager is available in the free Raider Deck. Since it's based on a bulky spacesuit and not some sleek leather jacket, I think I'd actually be more trusting of players using this skin over Ryder—the fluffy hat helps, too.

Astrolite

I've no ill will towards Astrolite players, though I do severely question your fashion sense. Combining a padded jacket with an astronaut helmet and weirdly skinny trousers, it's just a disgusting skin, really.

Chap

I've never met a Chap player in the wild, let alone one with a mean streak. It's a completely average skin, so I wouldn't jump to any conclusions about your trustworthiness. If you're wearing the odd-looking accompanying goggles and helmet, then you'd certainly buy yourself more time, too.

Cresta

I'm sorry to put you on blast if you've bought it, but the Cresta skin is one of the most unappealing outfits in all of Arc Raiders. You've got this baggy coat, thick gloves, and climbing tools alongside the tightest trousers you've ever seen and a rather silly-looking helmet. You're surely not a confrontational PvP player because you don't have the aura to back it up, but I won't be convinced that you're not stringing me along and going to kill me at the extract for the fun of it, which is another, arguably worse kind of menace.

Hawker

Hawker is another outfit in the pilot theme, and it's a mixed bag. It's simply not stylish, so I doubt any PvP-hungry, aura-farming bounty hunters would ever use it, but because of that, it's the perfect trap for someone like me.

Mirage

The Mirage outfit doesn't have any obvious telltale signs of an extract camper or backstabber, so I'll give you a chance. However, the large headwear makes it that much easier to track your noggin and surely puts you at a disadvantage in PvP, so maybe you're confident in your skills.

Ombra

Ombra has an edgy poncho and tactical equipment strapped to it, but it's colourful and doesn't give off the same traitorous odour as skins like the Striker or Bog Walker. Again though, I'm not going to let my guard down.

Radio Renegade

Unlocked through the Into the Fray quest, Radio Renegade is a perfectly fine skin. It's got a nice baggy coat, a holster, a big tool belt, and a radio strapped to it that likely appeals to the killer crowd, but it's not anything extreme, and the helmet and goggles combo undermines any effort to look badass anyhow.

Velati

Velati might not be as flashy as some other outfits, but it's one of my favourites, and that immediately gives you a +10 reputation boost with me. So long as you agree to a truce and it doesn't sound like you're gritting your teeth, it's an alliance.

Voltedge

This 'we've got Eleven from Stranger Things at home' outfit screams unconfident or new player to me, despite it being a paid cosmetic. Perhaps that's just because most Voltedge players I've run into have been friendly and willing to tag along for the ride.

I'm bargaining

Either for my life at the end of your barrel, or to convince you to lend your skills to my plight.

Patrol

The Patrol outfit is locked behind the Daredevil I rank in Trials, which means players wearing this are skilled and very dedicated to the grind. They're certainly capable, whether they're a PvP player or not. With that in mind, my only real option is to bargain for my life. In an ideal scenario, we'd team up to take down a Queen or Matriarch together.

We're besties, and I'd trust you with my life (and loot)

No questions asked, you're my ride or die.

Sforza

Initially unlocked at level 10 and upgraded as you level up more, the Sforza outfit has a lot of cool customisation options. It's a really nice, simple skin that doesn't give off any murderous vibes like some others do. It's somewhat counterintuitive and contradictory, but yeah, I'd trust you with my life, even if you're a level 75 veteran that can predict my every move and effectively has nothing to lose that you can't quickly replace.

Valente

It's a cowboy outfit, plain and simple. If you're confident enough to rock this look, especially with the bright colour variations and a matching backpack with a lantern that can destroy attempts at stealth, then you're just here for the ride.

Boonie

I've met way too many friendly Boonie players to ever doubt their capacity for peace. Some have saved me from murderers, while I've teamed up with a few to fight elite Arc machines, too.

Luna

Finally, a spacesuit that's not afraid to be a full-blown spacesuit—globe helmet, padded trousers—and, unabashedly biased, I'd be your buddy for the simple reason that I like astronaut outfits. More scientifically, it's a bulky, generally bright skin that makes you an easy target, so you're either so confident in PvP that you don't care, or you're more focused on the PvE side of things.

Riot

I'm not entirely sure why this skin is called Riot because it looks more like a Minion went fishing. It's got tall boots but bright short-legged overalls, and a very out-of-place helmet. I don't hate it, but you're certainly not trying to conjure an impression of a badass slayer of Speranza.