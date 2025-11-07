I love Scrappy, but charging $10 for a new hat on a glorified menu in Arc Raiders doesn't sit right

Scrappy, your resource-collecting rooster, might just be my favourite addition Arc Raiders makes to the extraction formula, cutting out much of the boring low-level material grind. Naturally, I'd like to reward his hard work with some new fits, say, a cool old diving helmet. Perhaps we could have matching outfits, even? Now that would be cool.

But that's where my heart immediately sank when I logged in to check the new store bundles—the first store refresh since launch. That new Scrappy diving helmet added in the new Deep Sea Bird set costs 900 raider tokens, and includes the Scrappy outfit, an emote, and a little charm. Thankfully, all of these items can also be purchased individually, but the cool helmet costs 700 tokens by itself. Either way you cut it, you need to purchase the 1,150 token pack for £7.79 to cover it.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Embark) (Image credit: Embark)

Of course, you'll have tokens spare, but that's effectively £8 for an admittedly cute hat on a rooster that only appears in the main menu very briefly. It's not like you can interact with or even spin Scrappy around to see that JPEG hat in all its glory.

The obvious conclusion is that this bundle isn't for me—it's not meant for most people, really—but it's a shame, to say the least. It hurts more that there's a matching player outfit, the Leviathan bundle, that could have easily thrown in this Scrappy hat as a 'freebie'.

This bundle already costs 1,600 tokens, so that's £11.68 if you're being economical, though I imagine most players will simply buy the 2,400 token bundle for £15.49 to maximise the bonus raider tokens the bigger the cash bundle you buy.

Given the brewing discontent I've already seen with the prices of the player cosmetic bundles that currently cost upwards of 2,400 raiders tokens (requiring you buy the matching £15.49 coin pack), charging almost half that for what's effectively menu customisation doesn't sit right.

Arc Raiders is one of the biggest surprise hits this year, and I'm more than happy to support it by purchasing cool cosmetics in the long term. But having an almost identical storefront to most free-to-play games, including Embark's own The Finals, isn't the best look for a game that isn't free-to-play.