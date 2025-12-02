Embark has confirmed that Expedition bonuses in Arc Raiders are permanent, but that does little to clear up the confusion

The decision to embark on the Expedition and effectively wipe your account is one of the most important and divisive choices in Arc Raiders. Since launch, you've had to dedicate hundreds of thousands of coins' worth of resources to building and supplying your caravan, with only a vague idea of what awaits you on the other side.

Hell, all we really know is that you'll get an XP boost, enhanced Scrappy, an unknown amount of additional stash space, and bonus skill points based on the value of the items in your stash on the departure date (December 21). Don't ask me for specifics because, well, we don't have them. Only Embark does, and it's not telling.

The only solace I can give you is that, in an update by community manager Lily on the Arc Raiders Discord server last week, it was confirmed that the "skill point and stash space bonuses are permanent". Additionally, they're based on your stash value and how much money you've got in your wallet at the time of departure.

That's great news for anyone committing to the Expedition Project and, honestly, might be what tempts me to take the plunge. Each normal stash upgrade currently grants 24 slots, so my best guess is that the Expedition will grant an additional 24 spaces for your stuff.

However, there are still so many unanswered questions regarding the Expedition, and Embark also confirmed in the Discord that we won't find out any more specifics until the departure window opens on December 15. And even then, we've no clue how forthcoming Embark will actually be, as everything from the Expedition system to the skill tree is oddly vague in-game despite incessant calls for more transparent figures.

What we still don't know with certainty:

While the bonus skill points and stash space earned from the Expedition are permanent, do they stack each time you complete one? If they do, what's the limit? What are the total inventory and wallet value milestones we need to reach to even earn the maximum rewards from the Expedition? Are the "account buffs" that stack in power with subsequent Expeditions referring to the XP and Scrappy boosts? Will Scrappy be reset at a level higher than 5, the current cap? What cosmetic(s) will players receive for completing the Expedition? Will the next Expedition be different, in terms of the resources needed and the bonuses granted?

That's… pretty important information as we near the end of the first Expedition. Even if this is explained on December 15, you'll have just one week to reach those milestones if you haven't been stocking up and hoping for the best already.