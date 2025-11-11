Arc Raiders players crack its 'movement tech' wide open by mastering the ledge grab

Give PC gamers a shooter, and they will extract the movement tech locked within it. Arc Raiders is an intentionally hefty shooter that rewards positioning and stealth over lightning-quick reflexes, but players are still finding techniques that speed you up or assist a daring escape.

If you want to add a little spice to your raids, you can and should learn the ways of the ledge grab. By holding spacebar as you fall, your raider will catch any nearby ledge and hoist up. The timing is generous, and it doesn't seem to matter how far or fast you're falling before you grab the ledge.

With a little practice, and an eye for what is and isn't a valid ledge, you can confidently start jumping off somewhat large gaps without worrying about fall damage. String a few grabs together and you can even quickly descend a tall building.

The tricky part is that chaining grabs together requires letting go of a grab before you climb the ledge. Of course, you can also take it to extremes by leaping off a cliff, crossing your fingers, and aiming for something to grab—like in this clip below, where a street light turns into a quick-descent elevator.

I've really taken to the ledge grab. It's not flashy or difficult or even that much of an advantage against other raiders (it's only good for going down, not up), but that's what I like about it. It's a subtle quirk of Arc Raiders' grounded movement that makes you look at every map in a new light.

I also enjoy that the ledge grab is janky. It's just unreliable enough that you wonder if the mechanic is even intentional as-is, which makes learning it cooler. It wouldn't be as fun if Arc Raiders' skyscrapers were dotted with Nathan Drake-style handholds—the point is the feeling that you got away with gymnastics outside the bounds of a third-person shooter that usually keeps your boots glued to the ground.

The next frontier of ledge grab techniques? Grabbing and leaping horizontally off a ledge so fast that you can shimmy left or right (as shared by AlphelionAudio on Reddit). I'm not entirely sure when this would be useful—unless you're ducking out of the way of an Arc or hiding from players—but I dig it.

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Then there's the movement tech that's very much intentional, but nevertheless fun to understand. Like, did you know you can combat roll after a long drop to completely mitigate fall damage? There's a limit to how far you can fall and still execute it, but time it right and you'll feel like an olympic gymnast.

Undoubtedly the pinnacle of Arc Raiders movement at the moment involves the Snap Hook, a legendary quick-use gadget that lets you grapple zip up to virtually anywhere. In keeping with Embark's affinity for grapple hooks in its other game, The Finals, the Snap Hook also lets you cancel out of the animation and carry your momentum—a fact that I discovered the hard way when I brazenly fired the hook at a distant ledge, assuming the game would launch me safely into the intended window.

Yea, that one's gonna take more practice. I probably could've saved myself by zipping to the ledge instead of the space above it, because as we've established, the ledge grab is a generous tool that will save your life.