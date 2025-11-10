I spent a good chunk of my weekend introducing a couple of friends to the wonders of going topside in search of trinkets, robots, and even perhaps friendship in Arc Raiders, and it looks like 462,485 other people had the same idea.

Arc Raiders has been on a monumental run since it launched a couple of weeks back. Hitting 100,000 concurrent players in just 30 minutes and briefly surpassing Battlefield 6 in concurrent players a few days ago, it seems like the gaming world has been enamoured with Embark's new extraction shooter, and I can't see the enthusiasm waning anytime soon.

(Image credit: Embark)

Just 14 hours ago, at the time of writing, Arc Raiders managed to hit another milestone: overtaking Helldivers 2 in all-time peak of concurrent players, reaching 462,488 or 462,485, plus my two friends and I. Helldivers 2, in contrast, has an all-time peak of just 458,709, and that's including my squad.

This milestone puts into context just how popular Arc Raiders is, and how quickly it's managed to rise up to sit comfortably with some of the biggest releases in the last few years, let alone 2025, which was a pretty strong year for shooters.

But it's not always all about concurrent players; what also matters is the experience that those in the game are having as well, but Arc Raiders manages to ace this, too. I've been loving my time in Arc Raiders, as I mentioned in my Arc Raiders review, but it's also managed to hook the rest of the PC Gamer team, with our guides writer Rory Norris proclaiming it as an "extraction shooter for people with jobs".

The masses are also having a similarly great time going topside. Arc Raiders is still rated very positively at 90% with 44,834 reviews on Steam. With players proclaiming that its take on PvPvE is a solid and fun experience and rejoicing in an extraction shooter community that is talk first, shoot later, unless you're Fraser Brown.