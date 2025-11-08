Arc Raiders briefly overtakes Battlefield 6's concurrent player count on Steam as it proves to be one of the hottest PC games this fall

Remember when it seemed that extraction shooters were, like, really niche?

I've tried my hand at an extraction shooter here and there. They tend to be ludicrously hardcore and punishing, and I say this as a sucker with thousands of hours across every MOBA I can get my grubby little hands on. It seems like Arc Raiders has successfully bridged the gap between the sickos and the rest of us, though, as not only is it the extraction shooter of choice for the chronically employed—it's one of the biggest games on Steam.

According to SteamDB, the game is off to a screaming start, just hitting a peak concurrent player count of over 354,000 Friday night. That's a wild number for any shooter, especially given that the game only released a little over a week ago. It even briefly overtook Battlefield 6, one of the biggest games on Steam in general right now, with BF6 settling in at around 318,000 players around midnight UTC Saturday morning and Arc Raiders sneaking past it with over 329,000.

