I was fighting my inventory more than enemies in Arc Raiders until I discovered the magic space-saving button
And other methods to save time packing.
Fighting Arc machines and, yes, other players in Arc Raiders is an absolute blast. So why am I fiddling around with random crap in my inventory so much, like toasters, scanners, and cat beds? On top of these oddities, I also need to store actual gear, like guns, shields, and ammo (I'm saving my best stuff for the right time, of course, and don't lie, you are too).
The problem is, this all takes up so much space. No matter how much I feverishly increase my stash size, it'll inevitably fill up again after just a few rounds. I'm fighting a never-ending war with my inner hoarder—something I think we all have in extraction games. Well, that was until I realised that your inventory has a few tricks up its sleeve to cut down on clutter.
Something that really helped me was the merge stacks button, which, I'll admit, took me way too long to realise even existed. When you're back in Speranza, just open up your inventory and you'll see the option to the right of the category filter.
What this will do is automatically stack any loose items that might be lying around in your stash, taking up unnecessary space. Ammo is the biggest culprit of this, where you might have multiple small stacks of light ammo, which can all be combined into a single stack of up to 100 bullets. Bandages and other consumables are also frequent offenders, since you're often topping off what you've got in your backpack, leaving just a few odds and ends in your stash in separate stacks.
As magic as this button is, it won't fix your underlying loot problem: You need a clear-out. I've learned that there's really no need to indefinitely stash epic or even rare gear back at base for a rainy day, as it's not too hard to come by and it only eats up space. Instead, use it. So what if you lose one of the best guns? That's the point of an extraction shooter; you were just borrowing the item.
Likewise, you don't need five stacks of common crafting materials like fabric and scrap metal. These only stack to 50, and while that sounds like a lot, it's really easy to quickly have piles of common resources clogging up your stash. The thing is, they're easy to find when you need more, especially because your pet rooster Scrappy literally gives you a bunch for free after every round. Either use them for new or upgraded gear and workstations, or sell a few stacks. Hell, you could even start donating them for the Expedition Project to put them to clear out your inventory and gain benefits in the long run.
Combine the magic merge button with actual inventory spring cleaning, and you'll finally have a stash that doesn't induce immense anxiety whenever you open it up. Now you'll have room for all the important, rarer upgrade materials, like lemons and apricots, olives, rusted tools, mechanical components, and so on, that are a pain in the arse to find when you need them.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Arc Raiders Field Depots: Where to find 'em
Arc Raiders Field Crates: How to use 'em
Arc Raiders dog collar: Train Scrappy
Arc Raiders best skills: Survive the surface
Arc Raiders Expeditions: Retire your Raider
Rory has made the fatal error of playing way too many live service games at once, and somehow still finding time for everything in between. Sure, he’s an expert at Destiny 2, Call of Duty, and more, but at what cost? He’s even sunk 1,000 hours into The Elder Scrolls Online over the years. At least he put all those hours spent grinding challenges to good use over the years as a freelancer and guides editor. In his spare time, he’s also an avid video creator, often breaking down the environmental design of his favourite games. If you can’t track him down, he’s probably lost in a cave with a bunch of dwarves shouting “rock and stone” to no end.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.