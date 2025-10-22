A publisher nobody's heard of has 'unintentionally' re-released 2006's Scarface: The World Is Yours early, and I'm not so sure 'bout this one, boss

News
By published

Who put this thing together?

A screenshot from the 2006 game Scarface: The World is Yours.
(Image credit: Radical Entertainment)

The year is 2025, and there's no better indication that we live in an increasingly meaningless and absurdist hellscape than the fact I read the news "They're re-releasing a 2006 videogame based on a 1984 movie, but with upscaled graphics, but also they might have just bundled mods into it without anyone's permission" and thought anything other than "Sure, why not, pile it on".

In fairness, Scarface: The World is Yours achieved some solid commercial and critical success—it was developed by Radical Entertainment, the auteurs behind The Simpsons: Hit & Run three years prior and, later on, the Prototype games. There were even plans for a sequel, though that got canned in 2009.

2025 gamesBest PC gamesFree PC gamesBest FPS gamesBest RPGsBest co-op games

2025 games: This year's upcoming releases
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together

Harvey Randall
Harvey Randall
Staff Writer

Harvey's history with games started when he first begged his parents for a World of Warcraft subscription aged 12, though he's since been cursed with Final Fantasy 14-brain and a huge crush on G'raha Tia. He made his start as a freelancer, writing for websites like Techradar, The Escapist, Dicebreaker, The Gamer, Into the Spine—and of course, PC Gamer. He'll sink his teeth into anything that looks interesting, though he has a soft spot for RPGs, soulslikes, roguelikes, deckbuilders, MMOs, and weird indie titles. He also plays a shelf load of TTRPGs in his offline time. Don't ask him what his favourite system is, he has too many.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.