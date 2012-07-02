Prototype 2 developers won't be making any more games, PC version unaffected

The shuttering of a development studio is always a sad time. On Friday, this fate befell Prototype developers Radical Entertainment. The developers have suffered 'significant' lay-offs, and will no longer make their own games, instead providing 'support' for other Activision titles.

In a statement issued on Friday, Activision announced the switch, which is accompanied by significant lay offs, saying:

"Although we made a substantial investment in the Prototype IP, it did not find a broad commercial audience. Radical is a very talented team of developers, however, we have explored various options for the studio, including a potential sale of the business, and have made a difficult conclusion through the consultation process that the only remaining option is a significant reduction in staff. As such, some employees will remain working for Radical Entertainment supporting other existing Activision Publishing projects, but the studio will cease development of its own games going forward."

Despite all this G4 are reporting that Radical Entertainment have assured gamers that the PC release of Prototype 2, which is scheduled for July 24th in the US and July 27th in the EU, will not be affected.

This is just a suggestion Activision, but maybe if you didn't delay the PC release by two months you might have sold a few more copies.