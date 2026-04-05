'Blockchain-powered' game storefront reportedly shutting down and taking customers' games with it

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The storefront, founded by Brian Fargo, appears to be a wilting leftover from the crypto craze.

quirky blue robot on navy background
(Image credit: Robot Cache)

The elevator pitch behind Robot Cache is simple: what if there was a digital storefront like Steam, but you could sell games to other users once you had finished playing them? Oh, and it was all powered by the blockchain. Sorry to spoil the ending, but it didn't end up making much of a splash since it launched in 2018—and now a Reddit thread from user kallreven alleges that it's gone for good.

"Thank you sincerely for joining us on this journey," reads the screenshot of an email purportedly from the Robot Cache Team. "While we gave it everything we had, we weren't able to attract the user base and sales traction needed to keep the store running. As a result, we've made the difficult decision to shut down the Robot Cache store.

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Justin Wagner
Justin Wagner

Justin first became enamored with PC gaming when World of Warcraft and Neverwinter Nights 2 rewired his brain as a wide-eyed kid. As time has passed, he's amassed a hefty backlog of retro shooters, CRPGs, and janky '90s esoterica. Whether he's extolling the virtues of Shenmue or troubleshooting some fiddly old MMO, it's hard to get his mind off games with more ambition than scruples. When he's not at his keyboard, he's probably birdwatching or daydreaming about a glorious comeback for real-time with pause combat. Any day now...

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