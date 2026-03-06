In what may be the worst new game reveal ever, Robocop: Rogue City was briefly replaced on Steam by an unannounced World of Darkness game

I was working the gas pumps one day, many years ago, when a guy rolled in and said, "Fill 'er up." So I said "Okay," and filled 'er up. I found out later that the car in question—a Mercedes, I think—required diesel fuel, and I had filled it full of unleaded. That was a bad day for me, but not as bad as the day that someone at Teyon (or maybe Nacon) is having after they unintentionally replaced the whole of Robocop: Rogue City on Steam with an unannounced game called Hunter: The Reckoning.

The mistake was quickly rectified, but not before it was captured and shared by people on social media:

The latest update to RoboCop Rogue City looks like a major mistake in making, did they accidentally replace it with another game?

And even though the mess has been cleaned up, you can still see the stain it left behind on SteamDB, specifically an entry from March 6 that shows the entirety of Robocop: Rogue City being removed and replaced with something totally different. Whoo-hoo-hoooops.

So, what is Hunter: The Reckoning? It began life as a tabletop RPG in the World of Darkness series, joining better-known titles like Vampire: The Masquerade and Werewolf: The Apocalypse, setting players off as monster hunters in that world rather than the monsters themselves—essentially a Latoya Baker-type in Bloodlines 2, before all that stuff happens.

There are also already several Hunter: The Reckoning videogames on Steam—The Beast of Glenkildove, A Time of Monsters, Day For Night, and others—although they're all text-based RPGs. Teyon's apparent new thing appears to be something considerably more videogamey, although the fact that the Hunter logos are identical would seem to make it clear that this is indeed part of that property.

Whatever it is, I'm really eager to find out more. Hunter: The Reckoning has never been my bag—I've always been a Werewolf main—but Teyon's licensed takes on Robocop and Terminator were both far better than I expected them to be. If it can work the same magic on a World of Darkness game, even one of the less-cool ones? That'll be worth paying attention to.

Ah, but there's one potentially big bump in the road: Nacon, the publisher of Robocop: Rogue City, recently filed for insolvency. It may not have been lined up to publish this game—Terminator: Resistance was published by Reef Entertainment—but given that it was Robocop that was briefly supplanted, it's not beyond the realm of possibility. I've reached out to Teyon and Nacon for comment and will update if I receive a reply—I doubt anyone's going to be in the mood to chat about this particular, uh, situation, but you never know.