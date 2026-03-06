In what may be the worst new game reveal ever, Robocop: Rogue City was briefly replaced on Steam by an unannounced World of Darkness game
Well, that's one way to do it.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
I was working the gas pumps one day, many years ago, when a guy rolled in and said, "Fill 'er up." So I said "Okay," and filled 'er up. I found out later that the car in question—a Mercedes, I think—required diesel fuel, and I had filled it full of unleaded. That was a bad day for me, but not as bad as the day that someone at Teyon (or maybe Nacon) is having after they unintentionally replaced the whole of Robocop: Rogue City on Steam with an unannounced game called Hunter: The Reckoning.
The mistake was quickly rectified, but not before it was captured and shared by people on social media:
The latest update to RoboCop Rogue City looks like a major mistake in making, did they accidentally replace it with another game? Can't wait to see when it's done downloading— @cookieplmonster.bsky.social (@cookieplmonster.bsky.social.bsky.social) 2026-03-06T17:37:26.893Z
And even though the mess has been cleaned up, you can still see the stain it left behind on SteamDB, specifically an entry from March 6 that shows the entirety of Robocop: Rogue City being removed and replaced with something totally different. Whoo-hoo-hoooops.
So, what is Hunter: The Reckoning? It began life as a tabletop RPG in the World of Darkness series, joining better-known titles like Vampire: The Masquerade and Werewolf: The Apocalypse, setting players off as monster hunters in that world rather than the monsters themselves—essentially a Latoya Baker-type in Bloodlines 2, before all that stuff happens.
There are also already several Hunter: The Reckoning videogames on Steam—The Beast of Glenkildove, A Time of Monsters, Day For Night, and others—although they're all text-based RPGs. Teyon's apparent new thing appears to be something considerably more videogamey, although the fact that the Hunter logos are identical would seem to make it clear that this is indeed part of that property.
Whatever it is, I'm really eager to find out more. Hunter: The Reckoning has never been my bag—I've always been a Werewolf main—but Teyon's licensed takes on Robocop and Terminator were both far better than I expected them to be. If it can work the same magic on a World of Darkness game, even one of the less-cool ones? That'll be worth paying attention to.
Ah, but there's one potentially big bump in the road: Nacon, the publisher of Robocop: Rogue City, recently filed for insolvency. It may not have been lined up to publish this game—Terminator: Resistance was published by Reef Entertainment—but given that it was Robocop that was briefly supplanted, it's not beyond the realm of possibility. I've reached out to Teyon and Nacon for comment and will update if I receive a reply—I doubt anyone's going to be in the mood to chat about this particular, uh, situation, but you never know.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
2026 games: All the upcoming games
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together
Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.