The Sims 4 Enchanted by Nature expansion adds emotionally draining fairies and a whole lotta green

The Sims 4 delves into the fantastical again with its second expansion pack of the year, Enchanted by Nature. It's quite the contrast to the grindset-minded Businesses & Hobbies expansion from March, adding all manner of fairy dust and greenery to continue my cottagecore girlie era in a woodsy, whimsical update.

And when you get a good look at it, this expansion looks a little more twisted than its closest thematic cousin, Cottage Living, but in a good way. Like in a way that appeals to my bog witch sensibilities, with fairies that absorb other Sims' emotions and get into all sorts of mischief. There are also new nature-focused skills, more cross-pack interactivity, and an abundance of plant life that lets me aggressively decorate the world in green.

(Image credit: Electronic Arts)

The Sims 4: Enchanted by Nature release date is on July 10, 2025. EA's announcement also mentions a specific time, set for 12 pm CDT/6 pm BST and 2 am AEST on July 11.

Enchanted by Nature is listed on Steam and the EA Store, but since it's still a bit of a wait, The Sims 4 has its usual expansion-themed event, Nature's Calling, leading up to next month's release. If anything, it's worth jumping into just for subscribing your Sims to a new collectible called Touch Grass Weekly. Brilliant.

The Enchanted by Nature gameplay trailer shows off moody magic, doll houses, and gnomes

The Sims 4 Enchanted by Nature Expansion Pack | Official Gameplay Trailer - YouTube Watch On

The Enchanted by Nature reveal trailer introduced Innisgreen with a Sim fueled by the new Nature Nomad aspiration, and Mother Nature's influence escalated from there. There's a quick look at gardening, foraging, and other outdoor activities that even include troubling sinus ailments—there's no way a Sim modeled in my likeness survives that much pollen.

Today's gameplay trailer expands on all of that, but offers a more detailed look at Fairy Sims and how transformation in the expansion works. I'm mostly surprised by how much we get to add to the mystical Sims from the beginning, with options for fancy new wings, skin tones, tattoos, and accessories.

Enchanted by Nature gameplay features

(Image credit: Electronic Arts)

Innisgreen and Fairy Sims are the biggest pulls, but the expansion hasn't forgotten your regular Sims. Nature Nomads live off the land, roughin' it outdoors until those survival skills come with ease. The aspiration makes Sims better judges of what's safe to pick up and eat off the ground versus what's a no-no, plus they can just get comfy and fall asleep anywhere. A bit envious of that one.

All that frolocking comes with its own issues, too, risking ailments like Greenie Meanie, Emotional Void, Simoleon Fever, and Sonic Sinuses. But no worries there, as a Sim with the Elixir Enthusiast aspiration becomes a cure-all wizard, or so they claim. Using the new Apothecary Table, your Sims can make all sorts of concoctions for improving moods or fixing nasty afflictions.

Sims can transform into new Fairy Sims

(Image credit: Electronic Arts)

The whole fairy transformation thing means your Sim is no longer a regular ole nobody and counts as an Occult Sim. In addition to all of the ethereal customization options for their new look, you'll have more traits, skills, and even two different life paths to choose from. There's stuff for the non-fae folk, too, but there are a few notable quirks to choosing the supernatural:

Story paths for Harmonious or Discordant Fairy lifestyles

Customizable wings, skin tones, ears, teeth, glowing body art, and accessories

Special fairy WooHoo, whatever that entails

Abilities to influence other Sims' moods, stir up drama, or even change their ages

Bloom plants on command, shrink in size, or bring gnomes to life

Consume Emotion Potions or sustain yourself on other Sims' emotions

Or don't consume either and wind up with the lethal Emotional Starvation ailment

Enchanted by Nature includes more cross-pack compatibility

Businesses & Hobbies included a long list of cross-pack interactions, and Enchanted by Nature seems to keep that trend going with more features not limited to just Fairy Sims. I'm hopeful owning both means I can run an outlandish plant nursery, but that's not part of the official list (yet).

Cats & Dogs, Horse Ranch, and the Cottage Living expansion packs include special animal interactions with Fairy Sims

and the expansion packs include special animal interactions with Fairy Sims Occult Sims from the Werevolves and Vampires game packs, plus the Island Living expansion, can use special elixirs from the Apothecary Table

and game packs, plus the expansion, can use special elixirs from the Apothecary Table A new Fear of Magic trait makes Realm of Magic's Spellcasters frighten some Sims

Spellcasters frighten some Sims Fairy Sims share unique interactions with other Occult Sims from across the series

Other Enchanted by Nature gameplay features

(Image credit: Electronic Arts)